Saweetie, Quavo have physical altercation in elevator in new video

Sources on both sides of the couple confirm the altercation took place in the elevator of a complex in North Hollywood rented by Saweetie

Saweetie and Quavo attend the 2019 GQ Men of the Year at The West Hollywood Edition on December 05, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

It looks like there is more to the Saweetie and Quavo saga than we initially thought.

Video footage released on Tuesday of the former hip-hop couple getting into a physical altercation. TMZ obtained the short video clip which ends with Saweetie limping out of an elevator.

Saweetie and Quavo attend the 2019 GQ Men of the Year at The West Hollywood Edition on December 05, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Sources on both sides of the couple confirm the altercation took place in the elevator of a complex in North Hollywood rented by Saweetie in 2020.

The rappers are tussling when the camera catches them as the elevator doors open. Saweetie is seen taking a swing at Quavo and grabbing for an orange Call of Duty case. As she tries to leave with the case, the Atlanta rapper grabs her and attempts to drag her in the elevator. They both fall to the floor but when Quavo pops up Saweetie is still down, partially out of frame.

The elevator proceeds to another floor and a man is seen standing near the door when it opens but does not go in, the elevator eventually goes to another level and Quavo glances at the camera. Saweetie is still on the floor and Quavo just stares at her occasionally. They eventually get off and Saweetie is seen liming behind him. Quavo appears to go back into the elevator.

As reported by theGrio, the couple broke up over a week ago.

Saweetie took to Twitter to announce her breakup from the Migos rapper.

Rumors have been swirling that the love birds called it quits but the “My Type” rapper made the announcement official. “I’m single,” she tweeted on March 19. “I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band-aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women. — 220 (@Saweetie) March 19, 2021

She followed up with:

“I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation.”

I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation 🙏🏽 — 220 (@Saweetie) March 19, 2021

A few hours later, Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, commented on the split via his Twitter account, but like his ex, without directly referencing her by name. Quavo continued, expressing his “disappointment.”

“I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best,” Quavo wrote. He ended the post with a praying hands emoji.

Saweetie, apparently following along with the Twitter responses, hopped back on her account to respond to Quavo’s response with the simple phrase, “Take care.”

Fans offered Saweetie, 27, born Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, their support.

“long as you’re happy, baby! stay on that path of elevation,” read one tweet.

long as you’re happy, baby! stay on that path of elevation. pic.twitter.com/dBYV2jT0VI — lil thundercat. (@deannojames) March 19, 2021

Fans had been suspecting that there was trouble in paradise after the rappers unfollowed each other on social media. Apparently, the self-proclaimed Icy Princess hit unfollow first, then the Migos rapper did as well.

The California native further sparked breakup rumors after a video of her appearing on an episode of Revolt’s new series, Respectfully Justin​​, in which her ex Justin Combs serves as a co-host alongside Justin LaBoy.

She told the hosts that she “doesn’t like liars,” that a man “broke her heart” and that “lying is the last straw” in a relationship.

She continued, “Those are the things that really matter: the things that have no price on them. The Bentley is cool but I’m really into intimacy and how you treat me with my emotional feels.”

The couple has been open about their relationship on social media, during public appearances, and in various interviews. The Migos group member even revealed the pick-up line used to express his interest in Saweetie.

Quavo sent a DM of a snowflake emoji to hip-hop’s resident “Icy Girl.” She responded with a food emoji, in reference to the Migos song “Stir Fry” which was popular at the time.

According to the report, when Quavo responded with, “U so icy Ima glacier boy,” she responded, “Was hannin then,” and the two began dating.

The couple initially began dating in 2018.

In another part of the video, the rapper answers a question about having a one-night stand and she responds with, “I’ve always been in a relationship, faithful Cancer sh*t.”

