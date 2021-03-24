Saweetie opens up about having ‘PTSD’ from ‘dark point in my life’

Saweetie also said that she has been underestimated her entire career

Rapper Saweetie has been in the news lately for almost everything but music. Her recent breakup with Migos star, Quavo, has made her a trending topic on social media.

In a new interview for the cover of Cosmopolitan, the “Tap In,” rapper said she had PTSD after being criticized for a bad freestyle on New York’s Hot 97 radio station in 2018.

“It was a really dark point in my life. I went from being so loved so quickly because of ‘Icy Grl’ to, on my first promo run, well, you saw the interview. The script flipped really quick, like night and day. I was like, Wait…” she recalled. “I had PTSD from that.”

The incident happened when hosts Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez, and Peter Rosenberg prompted her to freestyle and she gave what was described as a “subpar” performance.

In the story, Saweetie said that she has been underestimated her entire career including being told that she was “too pretty” to be a successful rapper.

In the article, she addresses what has been called her “pretty privilege.”

“I won’t act like there isn’t a certain type of power that comes with people admiring your face. But that’s not something that gets me off,” Saweetie told Cosmo. “I like being Female Athlete of the Year (at her high school). I like getting 4.0s for a straight year. I like knowing that I write my own songs. I like knowing that I create my own treatments. I like knowing that I donated $150,000 to Black Lives Matter.”

Her debut album is unironically named “Pretty B*tch Music,” and is scheduled to be released this year under Artistry and Warner Records.

Saweetie told gal-dem last year that the album focuses on “exponential growth and producing artistry.” The University of Southern California graduate said she wants to inspire people “to have fun, to feel sexy (and) confident,” with the album. She also maintained that it is important to “be about your business,” and that what she wants fans to take away from the album.

