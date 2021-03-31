Donald Faison to play Professor Utonium in live-action ‘Powerpuff Girls’ pilot

'I tried so hard not to FLEX but I can't help it. I'm so excited!' posted Faison

Donald Faison is headed back to your small screen but this time with a little help from the Powerpuff Girls.

The actor recently announced he would be starring as Professor Drake Utonium in CW’s live-action version of Powerpuff Girls. Faison, 46, posted the news to his Instagram on Tuesday.

“I tried so hard not to FLEX but I can’t help it. I’m so excited! #powerpuffgirls,” read the caption. The post featured a side-by-side image of Professor Utonium and the actor.

Professor Utonium is described as a “scientific genius who is immensely proud of the three extraordinary girls he created in his lab,” per PEOPLE Magazine. The key character is introduced in the pilot as “staring down a midlife crisis” but “is determined to repair his relationships with his now-adult daughters.”

The original cartoon hit series made its debut on Cartoon Network in 1998 and lasted until 2005. It followed the lives of three superhero sisters–Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup– who the professor created in a lab.

Actors Dove Cameron (Descendants), Yana Perrault (Jagged Little Pill musical), and Chloe Bennet (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) are signed on to play the superheroes.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 03: Donald Faison and Clancy Brown speak onstage during the ABC’s Emergence panel during the New York Comic Con at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPOP)

Additional reporting by Ny Magee

