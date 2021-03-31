Natalia Bryant celebrates USC acceptance with mom Vanessa: ‘I got in!’

The eldest daughter of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, excitedly celebrated her acceptance to the University of Southern California this week in a post on Instagram.

“I got in, I got in, I got in!” Natalia Bryant said, jumping up and down in the video with a smile.

Natalia Bryant (above), the eldest daughter of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his wife, excitedly celebrated her acceptance to the University of Southern California this week in an Instagram post. (Instagram)

Her thrilled mother captioned the post, writing: “Tears of joy. I’m SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it.”

Vanessa Bryant, 38, mused that her eldest daughter “pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded.”

“I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate,” she wrote, “but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much!”

The video garnered more than 5 million views, and comments were disabled on the post.

Natalia Bryant later posted a photo of herself wearing a pair of USC sneakers with a caption that read, “Every step of the way.”

The official Instagram of USC commented: “Welcome to the #TrojanFamily!” Mama Vanessa commented with “Thank you!” followed by a heart and two fingers giving the peace sign emojis.

The younger Bryant was also accepted to Loyola Marymount University, but her mother has been championing the University of Southern California to keep her close to home.

As previously reported, the 18-year-old was also signed to IMG Models Worldwide earlier this year.

“I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age,” IMG Models quoted her as saying in an Instagram caption. “I have a love for the industry, and ever since I can remember, I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn, but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively.”

