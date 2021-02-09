Natalia Bryant ‘beyond thrilled’ after signing with IMG Models

IMG recently announced signings of poetess Amanda Gorman and Ella Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter.

The eldest daughter of late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, has signed with IMG Models, one of the country’s most prestigious modeling agencies.

Natalia Bryant shared the announcement from the agency, which was simply a beautiful black and white photo.

Natalia Bryant (above), the eldest daughter of late L.A. Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, has signed with IMG Models, one of the country’s most prestigious modeling agencies. (Photo by Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images)

“I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age,” IMG Models quoted Natalia Bryant as saying in the caption. “I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively.”

The 18-year-old added to the statement that she’s “beyond thrilled and honored to be a part of the IMG family!”

Her mother also shared the good news.

Fellow model Gigi Hadid commented “YES,” with a heart emoji. Modeling legend Cindy Crawford commented on Vanessa Bryant’s post, writing, “Congrats!”

Family friend Ciara wrote “So beautiful. So excited for you, sunshine!”

IMG Models also recently announced the agency’s signings of inaugural poet Amanda Gorman and Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Founded in 1987 by Mark McCormack, a sports agent, IMG quickly signed Tyra Banks, Niki Taylor and Gisele Bundchen. In 2013, the agency changed its guidelines and began signing models of varying height, weight and age. The company also represents plus-size model Precious Lee.

January 26, which was two weeks ago, marked the first anniversary of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, six of their friends and pilot Ara Zobayan. Just today, TMZ reported that Zobayan may have experienced spatial disorientation moments before the crash, which means he may have thought the aircraft was climbing when it was actually descending.

The report notes that there is no evidence that Kobe Bryant pressured Zobayan — who was reportedly the Los Angeles Lakers star’s longtime, trusted pilot — to accept the flight request or to fly in adverse weather.

