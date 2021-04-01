4, including child, killed after mass shooting in California office building

Police in Orange have not indicated a reason behind the shooting or identified the gunman they injured.

A California office building in Orange is the site of the third mass shooting in the U.S. in just over two weeks. Four people, including a child, were among the dead on Wednesday when a gunman entered a multi-use building.

Police have not indicated a reason behind the attack, nor identified the gunman who was captured alive but injured.

A police officer keeps watch at an office building where four people, including a child, were killed in a shooting Wednesday in Orange, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

“Horrifying and heartbreaking,” California Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted last night. “Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight.”

The office building has several varying businesses, including a mental health counseling service, an insurance agency, legal services firm and a phone repair store.

A man who lives in an apartment across the street from the building told a local news outlet he was headed out to dinner when officers told them to get to safety due to an active shooting.

He told KTLA he heard “seven to 10 gunshots within a couple seconds” and a total of about 13 shots before seeing a woman dead on the ground outside the building.

Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, whose district includes Orange, shared word of the incident on Twitter.

“I’m deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County,” Porter tweeted, “and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more. My team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

The Orange shooting follows a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado at a supermarket that left 10 people dead. The week prior, eight people were killed in a mass shooting spree at three metro Atlanta spas.

Many believed that mass shootings had decreased due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, experts have affirmed that they increased in 2020. Shootings at schools were virtually nil as most students were home because of the crisis.

