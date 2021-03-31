Facebook removes video interview with Donald Trump, sticking to its ban policy

The former president was banned from the popular social media platform for inciting the deady Capitol riots



Facebook removed a video featuring former President Donald Trump and the move was in line with his indefinite suspension from the platform.

The video showed Trump being interviewed by his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, who posted the clip on her Facebook page. The footage was swiftly removed and Trump received a message warning her that “content posted on Facebook and Instagram in the voice of President Trump is not currently allowed on our platform (including new posts with President Trump speaking) and will be removed if posted, resulting in additional limitations on accounts that posted it.”

Following the deadly riots at the Capitol on Jan. 6, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Donald Trump had been banned indefinitely from both Facebook and Instagram, theGRIO reported.

“The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden,” he wrote.

“His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world. We removed these statements yesterday because we judged that their effect — and likely their intent — would be to provoke further violence,” Zuckerberg continued, a clear response to past criticisms about his lack of urgency when it comes to those who use his social media platforms to spew hate and share propaganda.

The tech mogul then noted, “The priority for the whole country must now be to ensure that the remaining 13 days and the days after inauguration pass peacefully and in accordance with established democratic norms.”

On Wednesday, Lara Trump shared an email she received from Facebook about the removal of her Trump interview clip.

“In line with the block we placed on Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, further content posted in the voice of Donald Trump will be removed and result in additional limitations on the accounts,” the email said.

In related news, Fox News recently announced that Lara Trump will be joining their team, theGRIO reported. The former producer is the wife of Eric Trump and known for making appearances on the news channel, according to Variety.

“I sort of feel like I’ve been an unofficial member of the team for so long,” she said on Fox & Friends. “You guys know, it was kind of a joke over the past five years, I would come there so often that the security guards were like ‘Maybe we should just give you a key.’”

Join me on The Right View tonight — we’ve got a HUGE guest — President Donald Trump!!! Go to https://t.co/oYyNa54jtI at 8pm to watch! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AadI56xGFE — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) March 30, 2021

Trump describes herself as a, “NC girl in NYC #MAGA” in her Twitter bio and took to the social media platform to speak about her new role.

“I was so excited to announce this morning that I am officially joining the @FoxNews team! Thank you @ainsleyearhardt, @kilmeade & @SteveDoocy for the warm welcome on @foxandfriends,”Trump tweeted.

Despite joining the Fox News team, Trump is considering running for public office. She is hoping to take up a seat in the U.S. Senate in North Carolina and replace Senator Richard Burr, theGRIO reported

Speaking with Fox host Sean Hannity about whether or not she is still thinking of running, her response was, “Yes, I am still considering it, absolutely,” according to The Hill.

theGRIO’s Blue Telusma and Keydra Manns contributed to this report

