Saweetie responds to elevator altercation with Quavo, LAPD may investigate

The former lovers tussled in a video that ended up going viral

Loading the player...

Saweetie and Quavo‘s now-infamous elevator fight video may have gotten the attention of the authorities.

But the “Best Friend” rapper has responded to the footage that went viral this week.

“This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on,” she said in a statement to TMZ.

READ MORE: Osaka’s loses at Miami Open, ending winning streak

Tuesday, video footage was released of the former couple getting into a physical altercation. Now, TMZ is reporting that the short video clip which ends with Saweetie limping out of an elevator has been seen by law enforcement and that an investigation may be pending.

“Our sources say the situation could be considered an instance of domestic violence, where both parties are in the wrong,” claimed the publication. “Cops want to determine what happened before and after the elevator surveillance footage was captured.”

Sources on both sides of the couple confirm the altercation took place in the elevator of a complex in North Hollywood rented by Saweetie in 2020.

The rappers are in the middle of tussling when the camera captures them as the elevator doors open. Saweetie is seen taking a swing at Quavo and grabbing for an orange Call of Duty case. As she attempts to leave with the case, the Atlanta rapper grabs her and drags her in the elevator. They both then fall to the floor but when Quavo pops up Saweetie is still down, partially out of frame.

Saweetie and Quavo attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The elevator proceeds to another floor and a man is seen standing near the door when it opens but he decides to not go in. The elevator eventually goes to another level and Quavo glances at the camera. Saweetie is still on the floor and Quavo just stares at her occasionally. They eventually get off and Saweetie is seen limping behind him. Quavo appears to go back into the elevator.

While neither entertainer has addressed the video, it’s being speculated that once police wrap up their investigation, they will most likely turn over the criminal case to the City Attorney to review for possible changes.

As reported by theGrio, the couple broke up over a week ago.

Saweetie took to Twitter to announce her breakup from the Migos rapper.

Rumors have been swirling that the love birds called it quits but the “My Type” rapper made the announcement official. “I’m single,” she tweeted on March 19. “I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band-aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

A few hours later, Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, commented on the split via his Twitter account, but like his ex, without directly referencing her by name. Quavo continued, expressing his “disappointment.”

“I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best,” Quavo wrote. He ended the post with a praying hands emoji.

READ MORE: Ryan Coogler turned down Oscars membership, saying he doesn’t ‘buy into’ awards

Saweetie, apparently following along with the Twitter responses, hopped back on her account to respond to Quavo’s response with the simple phrase, “Take care.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

