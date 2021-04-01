Michael Jordan brand opens application for Black social justice grant

The Jordan Wings Program is part of Nike's 10-year, $100M commitment to the Black community announced last June.

Loading the player...

Sneaker giant Nike and its most successful brand offering, Jordan Brand, have announced the opening of the first cycle of community grants that will provide $1 million to local, grassroots organizations fighting for Black social justice.

The Jordan Wings Program is part of Nike’s 10-year, $100 million commitment to the Black community that was announced in June of 2020 following the global protests of the killing of George Floyd.

Jordan Brand, Nike’s line with NBA icon Michael Jordan (above), has announced the opening of the first cycle of community grants to local, grassroots organizations fighting for Black social justice. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

On May 31 of last year, NBA icon Michael Jordan issued a statement about Floyd’s killing.

“I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry,” said the retired Chicago Bulls star and current Charlotte Hornets owner. “I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough.”

Read More: Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith open up about ‘swooning’ over women

The grants will be facilitated by Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, and applications will be open for 30 days, from March 31 to April 30, 2021. Non-profit organizations with an annual budget of $3 million per year or less are encouraged to apply.

Applications will be reviewed by members of the Jordan Brand and Michael Jordan Family Office teams.

Read More: 18 massage therapists issue statements in support of Deshaun Watson

“Since announcing our commitment to the Black community in June of 2020, we’ve been focused on two things — action and impact,” explains Craig Williams, president of Jordan Brand. “I’m excited about the impact these grants will have in local communities. We know that when we create positive change for the Black community, it benefits everyone.”

In the announcement last year, Jordan Brand declared, “Jordan Brand is us, the Black Community.”

Read More: Black employees in U.S. senior finance roles drops despite initiatives

“Jordan Brand is more than one man. It has always been a family,” it read. “We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities worldwide and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice.”

The application is facilitated by GrantsConnect and is available here.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

