US Capitol suspect identified as Noah Green, 25-year-old Indiana man

Noah Green has been identified as the suspect who slammed his car into U.S. capitol police officers which resulted in the death of one.

NBC News identified Green, 25, of Indiana as the driver that led to the mayhem on Friday. Law enforcement officials confirmed that Green is the suspect who rammed his car into two U.S. Capitol police officers around 1 p.m in Washington, D.C.

(Credit: Facebook)

Capitol police chief Yogananda Pittman revealed in a press conference that Noah Green “lunged” at the officers with a knife after entering the North barrier of the Capitol. William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police, was killed in the line of duty and another officer was injured. Green was shot and killed.

Images circulated on social media showed an unconscious man on a stretcher and seemingly dead. The person apparently matched Green’s description of the former defensive back who was 5 foot 11 inches tall and weighed 180 pounds.

Officials also revealed that Green was a follower of the Nation of Islam. Social media posts attributed to Green implied that he was unemployed and suffering from personal issues.

MORE: The suspect is a follower of the Nation of Islam, law enforcement officials say. Recent social media posts indicate he was unemployed and dealing with several personal issues. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) April 2, 2021

“I was on the right track and everything I had planned was coming into existence. It required long hours, lots of studying, and exercise to keep me balanced while experiencing an array of concerning symptoms along the path (I believe to be side effects of drugs I was intaking unknowingly),” Noah Green allegedly wrote on March 17 and signed off Brother Noah X, The New York Post reported.

“However, the path has been thwarted, as Allah (God) has chosen me for other things. Throughout life I have set goals, attained them, set higher ones, and then been required to sacrifice those things,” the post continued.

(Credit: Facebook/screenshot)

Facebook released a statement to NBC as to why Green’s social media page was deleted. The organization has a long-standing policy of taking down the profiles of those who are suspected in terrorism or attacks.

“We have designated the incident under our Dangerous Individuals and Organization policy, which means we have removed the suspect’s accounts from Facebook and Instagram, and are removing any content that praises, supports, or represents the attack or the suspect,” Facebook said.

Green played football at Christopher Newport University Athletics according to a bio on the school’s website.

As a sophomore in 2016, Green, “Appeared in nine games during his first season with the Captains…Made 22 tackles, including 16 solo stops…Broke up a pair of passes and recovered a fumble…Posted his finest performance against Kean when he registered four solo and two assisted tackles for a season-high 6 stops…Also picked up three solo tackles against TCNJ and Rowan…Recovered a fumble and made three stops against Frostburg State.”

Noah Green was born in Fairlea, W. Va. to Mazie and Newotn Green and had seven sisters and two brothers, per his biography.

Noah Green (Credit: CNU)

Green was also described to have been majoring in business and declared Malcolm X as the person he most wanted to meet in history.

A Facebook page that reportedly belonged to Green was deleted but screenshots revealed that he was fond of the Reverend Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam. Green allegedly shared a video entitled “Crucifixion of Michael Jackson.”

(Credit: Facebook/screenshot)

It is not clear yet what possible motives Green had for his alleged actions on Friday. The police has thus far ruled out terrorism and Green was not believed to be previously known by authorities.

Large police presence and two stretchers being brought out pic.twitter.com/EmidoLP0PT — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021

The attack comes almost three months after the Capitol was breached on Jan. 6. by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Over 150 officers were injured and officer Brian D. Sicknick was killed.

Capitol Police Chief Pittman asked for the prayers of the public in light of the attacks.

“This has been an extremely difficult time for U.S. Capitol police after the events of January 6, and now the events that have occurred here today,” she said. “So I ask that you keep our U.S. Capitol police family in your thoughts and prayers.”

A US Capitol Police officer has died and another injured after a vehicular attack on US Capitol grounds, acting Chief Yogananda Pittman says.



“I just ask that the public continue to keep US Capitol Police and their families in your prayers.” https://t.co/SErGScz06G pic.twitter.com/ks9cXhYMgZ — CNN (@CNN) April 2, 2021

President Joe Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-mast and offered his condolences. He also thanked the first responders.

“Jill and I were heartbroken to learn of the violent attack at a security checkpoint on the U.S. Capitol grounds, which killed Officer William Evans of the U.S. Capitol Police, and left a fellow officer fighting for his life,” Biden said.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to Officer Evans’ family, and everyone grieving his loss. We know what a difficult time this has been for the Capitol, everyone who works there, and those who protect it. I have been receiving ongoing briefings from my Homeland Security Advisor, and will be getting further updates as the investigation proceeds,” the statement continued.

“I want to express the nation’s gratitude to the Capitol Police, the National Guard Immediate Response Force, and others who quickly responded to this attack.”

