Trump sued by two Capitol police officers over January riots

The lawsuit claimed the former president "inflamed, encouraged, incited, directed, and aided and abetted” the mob.

Loading the player...

Two Capitol police officers have filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riots in Washington D.C.

Read More: Trump debuts ’45 Office’ website amid 2024 election speculation

According to the New York Times, James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby filed their complaint with the Federal District Court in the District of Columbia, and are each seeking compensatory damages in excess of $75K, plus punitive damages.

The two officers are the first to bring a lawsuit against Trump relating to the violent insurrection that resulted in dozens of injuries and five deaths. Of the Capitol police officers on the scene, the Times reported at least 138 suffered injuries ranging from minor bruises to concussions, rib fractures, burns, and even a mild heart attack.

In their complaint, Blassingame and Hemby claimed Trump, “inflamed, encouraged, incited, directed, and aided and abetted” the mob of rioters who participated in the event and said the former president failed to take timely action to stop his followers from continued violence.”

A group of pro-Trump protesters wave flags while standing on an armored police vehicle on the grounds of the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Both officers were injured during the violent insurrection. The Times reported Officer Hemby was outside the building and crushed against its side where he was sprayed with chemicals that burned his eyes, skin, and throat. In the complaint, he said a member of the violent crowd said he was “disrespecting the badge.”

The officer is receiving ongoing physical therapy for neck and back injuries. The 11-year-veteran “has struggled to manage the emotional fallout from being relentlessly attacked.”

Officer Blassingame experienced back pain, depression and insomnia after he suffered head and back injuries during the riot.

“He is haunted by the memory of being attacked, and of the sensory impacts — the sights, sounds, smells and even tastes of the attack remain close to the surface,” the complaint said of the 17-year-veteran, according to the Times. “He experiences guilt of being unable to help his colleagues who were simultaneously being attacked; and of surviving where other colleagues did not.”

Read More: Bernie Sanders says he doesn’t ‘feel comfortable’ with Trump Twitter ban

According to theGrio, the departing acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, Michael Sherwin confirmed to 60 Minutes on March 21 that Trump is still under federal investigation for his role in the Capitol insurrection.

“It’s unequivocal that Trump was the magnet that brought the people to DC on 6 January,” said Sherwin. “Now the question is, is he criminally culpable for everything that happened during the siege, during the breach?”

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

He added, “Based upon what we see in the public record and what we see in public statements in court, we have plenty of people – we have soccer moms from Ohio that were arrested saying, ‘Well, I did this because my president said I had to take back our house.’ “

There are now more that 400 cases against those who partook in the Capitol siege.

This article contains additional reporting from theGrio’s Keydra Mann.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...





Share

