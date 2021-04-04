The family of Marvin Scott calls for ‘Collin County 7’ arrests

According to the family, an autopsy found that Scott died from asphyxiation

The family of a Black man in Texas is calling for the arrests of seven detention officers in connection to their relative’s death as public outrage continues to grow.

Seven officers in Texas were fired and one resigned in connection with the in-custody death of Marvin Scott III, who was arrested for possession less than two ounces of marijuana. (WFAA)

On Thursday, the seven detention officers were fired and an eighth resigned while they were under investigation in connection to the 26-year-old’s death, according to FOX 4. Scott’s parents LaSandra and Marvin, and family attorney Lee Merrit, said that while the resignation and firings were a step in the right direction, the “Collin County Seven” should be arrested.

“It happens more often to us as Black people. You hear about it all the time and you say oh that’s so sad, how could they do that? But when it happens to you… it’s devastating,” Marvin Scott Jr. said.

The names and faces of the detention officers have yet to be released and the Texas Rangers are actively investigating. The official cause of death from the medical examiner is currently pending. The family said they had an individual autopsy completed on their son, who had a history of schizophrenia.

“We had our own autopsy done, and the autopsy said he died from asphyxiation as a direct result from restraint. With the excitement, the pepper spray and just a combination all of those things. Marvin was healthy,” LaSandra says.

Collin County officer Jim Skinner at the time called the incident “a tragedy” and said the officers were in violation of “policies and procedures.”

“Evidence I have seen confirms that these detention officers violated well-established Sheriff’s Office policies and procedures. Everyone in Collin County deserves safe and fair treatment, including those in custody at our jail. I will not tolerate less,” Skinner said in a statement. “The death of this young man is a profound tragedy and we have an obligation to uncover the full and complete truth, firm, concrete and factual information.”

Merritt said that Scott was transported to mental health facilities in the past during previous interactions with police and called the arrest leading to his death, “inappropriate.”

“We found the initial arrest inappropriate; this was not something someone needed an arrest for, to be quite frank, Marvin was suffering a mental health crisis in a public place. He needed help to a facility, they failed to do that. They took him into custody instead, and, in custody, he died,” said Merritt.

