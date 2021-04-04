Mike Huckabee posts tweet mocking Asian-Americans

Gov. Mike Huckabee is receiving backlash for a tweet making mocking Asian Americans despite the current rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in the country.

On Saturday, the former Arkansas governor criticized companies who have publicized their disapproval of Georgia’s new voting laws.

I’ve decided to “identify” as Chinese. Coke will like me, Delta will agree with my “values” and I’ll probably get shoes from Nike & tickets to @MLB games. Ain’t America great? April 3, 2021

“I’ve decided to ‘identify’ as Chinese. Coke will like me, Delta will agree with my ‘values,'” Huckabee tweeted. “And I’ll probably get shoes from Nike & tickets to @MLB games. Ain’t America great?”

Major League Baseball announced that it was moving the All-Star Game out of Atlanta and GOP leaders including Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp criticized the league for caving “to fear, political opportunism, and liberal lies.”

Evangelist Beth Moore expressed her disappointment in Huckabee’s comments, saying, “Mike, I’ve shared a meal with you at your beautiful table. I’ve heard you profess Christ as Lord. This is entirely antithetical to the gospel.”

Hi @BethMooreLPM I love you & appreciate your ministry. I don’t take Twitter or myself that seriously but I do take gospel seriously. I truly wish you only joy & continued blessings. May the power of the resurrection lift you to high places this Easter weekend my dear sister! https://t.co/VwFcAefden — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 4, 2021

Huckabee responded, “Hi @BethMooreLPM I love you & appreciate your ministry. I don’t take Twitter or myself that seriously but I do take gospel seriously. I truly wish you only joy & continued blessings. May the power of the resurrection lift you to high places this Easter weekend my dear sister!”

In a statement released on Friday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said the decision to move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta was “the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport.”

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box. In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States,” Manfred said in the statement. “We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.”

CEOs for Delta Airlines and Coca-Cola spoke out publicly against the voting law they called “unacceptable,” NBC News reported.

“After having time to now fully understand all that is in the bill, coupled with discussions with leaders and employees in the Black community, it’s evident that the bill includes provisions that will make it harder for many underrepresented voters, particularly Black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to elect their representatives. That is wrong,” Delta Airlines said in a statement.

Huckabee received further push-back on Twitter with FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi who called the tweet “disgraceful.”

Are you sure you want to do that? You’ll have to give up your membership in the Klan. https://t.co/u1W1VDCZ4U — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) April 4, 2021

Bishop Talbert Swan responded, “Are you sure you want to do that? You’ll have to give up your membership in the Klan.”

Elderly Asian women are getting beaten up on the street and you say this? — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) April 4, 2021

Actress Patricia Arquette responded, “Elderly Asian women are getting beaten up on the street and you say this?”

