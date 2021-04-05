Charles Barkley says politicians ‘make whites and Blacks not like each other’

The sports analyst says lawmakers 'are designed to make us not like each other so they can keep their grasp of money and power.'

Loading the player...

Charles Barkley went viral after sharing his “honest” opinion of the role politicians play in society.

During CBS’s broadcast of the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament on Saturday night, Barkley was asked to respond to a segment that featured then-senator and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in Indianapolis in 1968 announcing Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, according to Sports Illustrated. The tournament this year is in the midwestern capital. During Kennedy’s address, he asked Black people not to retaliate with anger the outlet reported. Barkley’s response put more focus on the politicians.

Read More: Charles Barkley: NBA players should skip vaccine line because of higher tax bracket

“Man, I think most white people and Black people are great people,” Barkley said. “I really believe that in my heart, but I think our system is set up where our politicians, whether they’re Republicans or Democrats, are designed to make us not like each other so they can keep their grasp of money and power. They divide and conquer.”

(Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

He continued to further explain his point of view and doubled-down on his statement.

“I truly believe in my heart most white people and Black people are awesome people, but we’re so stupid following our politicians, whether they’re Republicans or Democrats, and their only job is, ‘Hey, let’s make these people not like each other. We don’t live in their neighborhoods, we all got money, let’s make the whites and Blacks not like each other, let’s make rich people and poor people not like each other, let’s scramble the middle class.’ I truly believe that in my heart.”

The short, but sentimental, speech was shared on social media with a positive response, however, Barkley is no stranger to going viral for his political takes.

Charles Barkley speaking the truth pic.twitter.com/lt9jBldV2a — ET (@runBMC57) April 3, 2021

Read More: Charles Barkley leaves out Kobe Bryant, LeBron James as top 5 ballers

theGrio reported during the TNT pregame show for the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets game four of the Western Conference Final, Barkley offered his opinion on the case of Breonna Taylor.

“I don’t think this one was like George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery and things like that,” Barkley said during the broadcast, according to the report. “I feel sad that this young lady lost her life. I think this one was — the no-knock warrant is something we need to get rid of … across the board. But I am worried to lump all these situations in together.”

LOUISVILLE, KY – MARCH 13: A portrait of Breonna Taylor is seen in front of another protest sign during a protest memorial for her in Jefferson Square Park on March 13, 2021, in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

According to the report, unlike his recent words on politicians, the statement was not well received.

Sports television and radio host on the social media platform as @AshNicoleMoss sarcastically second-guessed Barkleys comments.

i know Charles Barkley did NOT just say on national television — “i’m sad Breonna Taylor lost her life, but we can’t forget her boyfriend did fire at a cop first.”



please tell me i heard that wrong incorrectly … — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) September 25, 2020

At the time, his statements were supported on-air by fellow NBA star turned commentator Shaquille O’Neal.

“I have to agree with Charles, this one is sort of lumped in,” O’Neal said according to theGrio. “You have to get a warrant signed and some states do allow no-knock warrants. And everyone was asking for murder charges. When you talk about murder, you have to show intent. A homicide occurred and we’re sorry a homicide occurred. When you have a warrant signed by the judge, you are doing your job, and I would imagine that you would fire back.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

