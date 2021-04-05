Cher apologizes for George Floyd tweet following backlash

The 'Believe' singer posted a series of tweets following her controversial comments

Cher has posted an official apology for her George Floyd tweet following the immense backlash she faced on social media.

As theGrio reported last Saturday, Cher got into some hot water after she tweeted about Derek Chauvin‘s trial for the murder of George Floyd. The superstar singer said how maybe, if she had been there, the outcome could have been different on the day of Floyd’s death.

The music star wrote, “Was talking with Mom & She Said ‘I Watched Trial Of Policeman Who Killed George Floyd, & Cried’. I Said ‘Mom, I Know This Is Gonna Sound CRAZY, But.. I Kept Thinking …..Maybe If I’d Been There,…I Could’ve Helped.”

Singer/actress Cher campaigns for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at an early vote rally at a residential shopping center on October 24, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The tweet has since been deleted following many users’ vocal response to her post.

As theGrio’s Jamal A. Hansberry reported, one user on twitter responded in disappointment to the singer. They tweeted out, “i love my cher but oof. that was a little too white savior complex for me. i know she means well and probably doesn’t understand but..honey…no.” Another user wrote, “This is significantly underplaying what witnesses who testified TRIED to do to stop his death. There have been MULTIPLE testimonies of everyone from a firefighter to an MMA fighter to a senior man who attempted to diffuse the situation. Singing songs doesn’t erase racism, Cher.”

Feel So Unbelievably Sad For The Brave Ppl Who Stood Their Ground To Bear Witness,& Chronicle The Murder Of George Floyd For All The World To See.😔

These Were Americans Who Didn’t/Couldn’t Walk

Away From a Fellow Human Being Having His Last Breath…Crushed Out Of His Body🙏🏾🙏🏼 — Cher (@cher) March 31, 2021

Following the deletion of the tweet, Cher issued an apology on the app. She wrote, “Feel So Unbelievably Sad For The Brave Ppl Who Stood Their Ground To Bear Witness,& Chronicle The Murder Of George Floyd For All The World To See. These Were Americans Who Didn’t/Couldn’t Walk Away From a Fellow Human Being Having His Last Breath…Crushed Out Of His Body.”

Wrestled With This Twt, Because I Thought some ppl wouldn’t understand, Or Believe an Entertainer Could have Honest emotions about a human Being,suffering & Dying,even if It’s Only Shown On tv. You Don’t Know What I’ve Done,Who I Am,Or What I Believe.I CAN,I HAVE,& I WILL..HELP April 3, 2021

She continued to write about her apprehension about tweeting at all, explaining, “Wrestled With This Twt, Because I Thought some ppl wouldn’t understand, Or Believe an Entertainer Could have Honest emotions about a human Being,suffering & Dying,even if It’s Only Shown On tv. You Don’t Know What I’ve Done,Who I Am,Or What I Believe.I CAN,I HAVE,& I WILL..HELP.”

In the final tweet of the thread, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer opened up about a phone conversation she had with her friend.

She explained, “I Just got off phone With Friend Karen.Told her what Happened,& Realized,You Can Piss Ppl Off,& Hurt Them By Not Knowing Everything That’s”NOT Appropriate”To Say.I know Ppl Apologize When They’re In a Jam, BUT TO GOD, IM TRULY SORRY If I Upset AnyOne In Blk Community.” She ended the tweet explaining that she “knows her heart.”

