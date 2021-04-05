Hunter Biden: Past romance with Beau’s widow sparked by ‘overwhelming grief’

'To me, it's not something that is difficult to explain,' said Biden, 'because it came out of real overwhelming grief that we both shared.'

Loading the player...

Hunter Biden, the embattled son of President Joe Biden, sat down for a rare, in-depth interview on CBS Sunday Morning to promote his new book, Beautiful Things, where he opened up about several topics.

Biden even talked about the short-lived romance he had with his former sister-in-law, Hallie, in 2017, which was two years after the death of his brother, former Delaware National Guard Iraq War veteran and former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, to brain cancer.

First Son Hunter Biden is shown during January’s inauguration of his father, President Joe Biden, on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“I think people were confused by it,” Biden said, “and I understand that. I mean, I really do. To me, it’s not something that is difficult to explain. Because it came out of real overwhelming grief that we both shared. And we were together, and trying to do the right thing. And that grief turned into a hope for a love that maybe could replace what we lost.”

The couple stayed together for two years.

Read More: US Capitol police deaths spark concerns of mass exodus from department

Biden said the relationship also harmed his professional life. He claimed in the interview that many of his clients cut ties with him, and one organization, where he sat on the board of directors, asked him to step down. He said his grief prompted him to make several decisions that were out of his character.

“There was a lot more compassion and understanding from the people that knew me,” Biden admitted. “But it was a horrible time, too.”

Read More: Ilhan Omar says Chauvin defense putting Floyd on trial is ‘horrendous’

In Beautiful Things, he also writes about his challenges with addiction to drugs and alcohol, and he describes how he maintains a strong relationship with his father, the 46th president of the United States.

He notes that he and his dad talk every night and says the president regularly calls his daughter, Ashley, and all of his grandchildren. Biden maintains that the loss of his eldest son has made the commander-in-chief an even more doting father.

Read More: DMX’s family issues public statement amid hospitalization

In the same CBS interview, Biden spoke on the investigation of his business dealings in China.

“I can say this: I’m cooperating, completely,” he said. “And I’m absolutely certain, 100% certain, that at the end of the investigation, that I will be cleared of any wrongdoing,”

Beautiful Things is set for release tomorrow.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

