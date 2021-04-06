Morgan Radford joins Aaron Gilchrist to co-anchor on NBC News Now

In a statement provided to theGrio, Radford said the new show is a 'chance to let our stories shine — to tell the stories of our generation and of this incredible moment we are all witnessing.'

Morgan Radford has a new role at NBC.

The broadcast journalist will now serve as co-anchor on NBC News Now, the network’s live-streaming outlet. Radford, along with her current roles in front of the camera at the Today show, NBC Nightly News and MSNBC, will hold down the role alongside fellow journalist Aaron Gilchrist, per Variety.

NBC correspondents Morgan Radford, left, and Aaron Ghilchrist, right. (Photo: NBC)

Radford took to Instagram to announce the news, revealing the weekday show will air 12-2 p.m. ET.

“This is OUR chance to tell OUR stories; the stories of our generation, the moment we are collectively facing and of the future we hope to build together,” she captioned.

“We will get to tackle the news with a fresh, innovative perspective, focusing on the issues YOU care about and the policies that affect YOU. We will take a deep-dive into some of the stories that you’ll see me report on Today Show and Nightly News (ie. the increase in white supremacists running for office, the opioid epidemic ravaging our heartland) — and we will let them play out in longer form, while giving you a chance to discuss them.”

In a statement provided to theGrio, Radford said the new show is “a chance to let our stories shine — to tell the stories of our generation and of this incredible moment we are all witnessing.”

“Personally, for me, this is a moment of humility, reflection — and ultimately— a chance to remind younger people of what I wish I had always known: There is space for you. There were times when I dreamt of being in spaces like this, of telling impactful, meaningful stories at the highest level — and my faith at various points in my journey has been tested,” said Radford.

“But something I hope every young person deeply understands and internalizes, is that who you are — and what makes you different — is additive. And any space that is lucky enough to have you will benefit from what makes YOU different. Moments like this are a reminder for me — and I hope for other young journalists — that if you pursue your passion with a spirit of service, there is and WILL ALWAYS BE space for you.”

NBC correspondent Morgan Radford. (Photo: NBC)

Radford is a graduate of Harvard University and has a Master’s in journalism from Columbia University. The Greensboro, North Carolina native joined ABC in 2012 as a fellow and went on to anchor ABC News Now. In 2015 she joined NBC News and MSNBC.

Radford and Gilchrist will deliver breaking national and international news of the day. Radford will join Gilchrist on April 12.

Gilchrist recently signed on and has been reporting and anchoring at NBC News Now since March. He is a former anchor for WRC’s News4 Today.

