Fantasia, 6 months pregnant, admitted to hospital with early contractions

Fantasia Barrino, who's expecting her first child — a daughter — with husband Kendall Taylor, has two children from previous relationships.

Loading the player...

Songstress Fantasia Barrino has been admitted to a hospital after experiencing early contractions during her pregnancy.

She is expecting her first child with husband Kendall Taylor and has two children from previous relationships. Taylor, a businessman and motivational speaker, also has an adult son and two grandsons.

Fantasia Barrino arrives at the 2018 event “Q 85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones” in Los Angeles. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET)

In an Instagram Story on Easter Sunday morning, Barrino, who is six months pregnant, said: “Good morning. We’ve been in the hospital all day. We have to stay in the hospital for a while. My baby girl thinks she’s missing something out here, but she’s got to stay in here a little longer.”

She panned her camera over to Taylor, who was asleep in a chair. “I thank God for my husband,” she said. “He’s over there knocked out, poor thing. He’s been riding in there with me.”

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion jokingly shoots her shot with Yung Miami

Barrino, 36, ended the video with optimism. “My contractions are starting to come down now,” she said. “My body is just tired, but we’ve got this.”

The couple previously shared how they experienced challenges conceiving.

“At first, we thought we were going to have to do different things,” the singer said at the time. “Everybody was suggesting IVF because it wasn’t happening.”

Read More: ESPN cuts ties with Paul Pierce after going live on IG with strippers

During the 2020 pandemic, Barrino and Taylor had been frequently sharing personal stories and videos, particularly about their vegan lifestyle.

The couple has been together since 2015. They dated for three weeks before getting engaged. During an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, Barrino shared that it had been a three-year journey to conceive naturally.

“I kid you not, I forgot about it,” she told the talk show host. “And then I woke up one night, and I was just like, ‘Something’s different.'”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

