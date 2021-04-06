Megan Thee Stallion jokingly shoots her shot with Yung Miami

Rap cutie Megan Thee Stallion did some well-received flirting with Yung Miami of City Girls on Twitter over the weekend. And neither's single.

Rap star Megan Thee Stallion is planning out her Hot Girl Summer.

The “Body” rapper playfully flirted with City Girls member Yung Miami this week in a tweet, writing, “I was too shy to tell her in person but @YungMiami305 I wanna date.”

Rap cutie Megan Thee Stallion (left) did some flirting with Yung Miami (right) of City Girls on Twitter recently. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Yung Miami responded with a quote tweet that read, “I been wanted you too, so what’s up?”

The two female rappers then tweeted heart-faced emojis toward each other.

👀 I been wanted you too, so what’s up? https://t.co/W1dHcFmsqg — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) April 5, 2021

Despite their flirtatious exchange, neither rapper is single. Megan recently shared that “Hot Girl Summer,” which she popularized, is going down in 2021, but it would look a little different for her this year.

“Hot girl summer …but my man coming to pick me up after,” she wrote on Twitter, referring to boyfriend Pardison Fontaine.

She also shared that the relationship with Fontaine has taught her about how to communicate in a healthier way, tweeting earlier this month: “Pardi really showed me what it’s like to respect your partner … bc I used to be talking to people CRAZYYYY,” with a laughing emoji.

Yung Miami is in a relationship with producer Southside, with whom she has a child. Last week, he had a few choice words for Lil Uzi Vert, who is dating JT, a City Girl alongside his woman.

In an Instagram Live, Southside told the Eternal Atake emcee not to talk negatively about Yung Miami, saying, “If you don’t like my b*tch, don’t like my b*tch. Let them do them. I don’t get in they sh*t, don’t get in they problems. Stay the little weirdo you is, n****. Keep rocking purses, keep doing that b*tch shit you be doing.”

Lil Uzi had previously criticized Yung Miami, who responded that the two are “not friends and don’t have to be.”

The City Girls are poised to be co-executive producers of Issa Rae’s new comedy series, Rap Sh*t, which explores the lives of two high school friends who enter the music industry. The series has been greenlit by HBO Max.

