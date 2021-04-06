Sheryl Underwood hasn’t spoken to Sharon Osbourne since controversy: ‘It was a trauma’

A heated exchange between 'The Talk' co-hosts led to Osborne's departure and a hiatus for the show

Sheryl Underwood has broken her silence over the controversy that erupted after Sharon Osbourne‘s attack on her and Osborne’s subsequent exit from The Talk.

Underwood addressed the fallout on her podcast in a three-part series entitled “Sharon Walks Away,” on her April 3 offering. The comic and co-host of The Talk shared what went through her mind on the March 10 broadcast.

Osborne, 68, became defensive after supporting Piers Morgan following his criticism of Meghan Markle’s revelations to Oprah Winfrey during their interview.

The Duchess of Sussex claimed she had been left suicidal and faced racism within the institution of the British royal family. Osbourne defended Morgan and Underwood confronted her about it on-air.

“In my gut, I thought this was going to go left,” Underwood said. “And so I wanted to put it in its proper order, be very calm, but there were a few people that criticized me on that — ‘Why do you give any f—- about somebody’s feelings? They give no f—- about yours.’ It’s not about the reaction of the person, it’s about me and who I’m trying to evolve and mature to be.”

During the heated exchange, Osborne told Underwood not to start crying when her co-host seemed to become emotional. She further wanted Underwood to “educate” her as to why Morgan was perceived to be a racist.

The continued grace that Black women have to extend to white women in the workplaces will forever astound me. Sheryl Underwood handled herself with class and grace in this moment cuz trust and believe this could’ve gone left real quick. #TheTalk https://t.co/NoQ9BaUwH4 — badboykundo ✌🏾 (@mrlikeag6) March 10, 2021

CBS placed the show on hiatus and a complaint was filed about a hostile work environment. Journalist Yashar Ali reported that Osbourne was accused of making racist comments by former co-hosts Holly Robinson Peete and Julie Chen, claims Osbourne denied.

CBS announced last month that Osbourne would not be returning to The Talk which she has been on since it started 11 years ago.

The network stated that Osbourne’s behavior “did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts.”

Underwood expressed regret over the controversy but conceded it may have been inevitable.

“Sometimes in life, something happens and you go, ‘Gosh, if I just would’ve…’ There’s nothing I could have ‘just would’ve’ — this was going to happen, out of my control,” she said. “Sometimes you don’t want to know what you know, you don’t want to feel and hear what you feel and hear, don’t want to accept what you have to accept.”

“The Talk” co-hosts (from left) Elaine Welteroth, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, and Amanda Kloots. (CBS)

Underwood admitted that she had “heard things” about Osbourne’s alleged racism.

“I had heard things, and I got phone calls of this and that,” Underwood recalled during the podcast. “I said, ‘Thank you for the information.’ Because listen, in this business you’ve got all types of personalities, right?”

Underwood also admitted that she has not spoken to Osbourne since the March 10 incident and is still working on forgiveness. But she wanted it to be known she is still fond of the British native.

“A lot of people said ‘Sharon Osbourne was not your friend.’ I can see the way people feel like that. I can see that,” Underwood said. “A lot of people felt, who would do that? What friend would do that?”

“I still love the Osbournes, from what I’ve known of them. I don’t know anything other than what I’ve experienced with them, and this thing that has happened is disappointing to me,” she added. “And maybe people don’t want to hear me say, ‘I still love the Osbournes.’ I’m not saying I liked being treated the way I was treated. I’m very disappointed. And I’m just trying to navigate my feelings about that because it was a trauma.”

In response to Underwood’s comments, Osbourne provided the Daily Mail text messages she allegedly sent to Underwood.

“I not only sent these messages to Sheryl but I apologized to her in person in her dressing room,” she told the outlet on Tuesday. “Why are you saying I never apologized Sheryl? What are you trying to do to me? Why are you trying to destroy my reputation? Just be honest. Tell me.”

The Talk will return with new episodes on April 12 with Underwood and co-hosts Elaine Welteroth, Amanda Kloots, and Carrie Ann Inaba.

