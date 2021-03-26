Sharon Osbourne leaving ‘The Talk’ after racism allegations

Osbourne, who has been with the daytime show since its launch, is leaving after 11 seasons

Sharon Osbourne’s voice will no longer be heard on The Talk. CBS confirmed on Friday that the outspoken Brit will no longer be a part of the daytime show after 11 seasons when new episodes return on April 12.

“Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave ‘The Talk,’” CBS said in a statement, Variety reported.

“The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts.”

“The Talk” hostess Sharon Osbourne, shown visiting the SiriusXM Hollywood Studio last February, posted a lengthy apology on social media Thursday. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The statement conceded that the network, studio teams, and showrunners were accountable for the on-air dispute between Osbourne and fellow The Talk co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Carrie Ann Inaba and Elaine Welteroth.

In particular, Osbourne demanded that Underwood, who is Black, “educate” her about the alleged racism of Piers Morgan. She also demanded that Underwood not cry as she herself began to cry and accused her co-hosts of ganging up on her over the heated discussion regarding her support of Morgan.

“Educate me, tell me when you have heard him say racist things?” Osbourne told Underwood. “I very much feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?”

The continued grace that Black women have to extend to white women in the workplaces will forever astound me. Sheryl Underwood handled herself with class and grace in this moment cuz trust and believe this could’ve gone left real quick. #TheTalk https://t.co/NoQ9BaUwH4 — badboykundo ✌🏾 (@mrlikeag6) March 10, 2021

Morgan left his role on Good Morning Britain after storming off set following his own co-host admonishing him for his treatment of Meghan Markle and doubting the claims she made in her interview with Oprah Winfrey such as being suicidal. Osbourne lent her support to her fellow Brit and the fallout became a segment on The Talk which quickly went awry on live television.

“It was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race,” the statement continued.

“During this week’s hiatus, we are coordinating workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew. Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers.”

“The Talk” hostesses (from left) Elaine Welteroth, Carrie Ann Inaba, Saron Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Amanda Kloots will be going off the air for a spell, thanks to Osbourne’s recent rant. (CBS)

Following the episode, CBS put The Talk on hiatus and conducted a probe after an allegation of a hostile work environment was filed.

Osbourne took to social media to offer a mea culpa, offering an apology to those she may have offended.

However, she soon began to give a series of interviews in which she accused executives at CBS of being behind a conspiracy to get rid of her.

“I just think Piers tarnished their perfect interview that’s been so well received in America – I can’t talk for the rest of the world, I can only say here,” she told The Daily Mail. “Especially the younger kids here, they are totally behind Harry and Meghan and that’s great.”

“Piers tarnished it for them and I think they’re pissed. Pissed with me for sticking up for him and I think that’s it.”

As Osbourne continued to defend herself, her former co-hosts alleged that her apparent racism was not new. Holly Robinson Peete, who served as a co-host on the first season of The Talk, once again accused Osbourne of referring to her as “ghetto” and getting her fired.

I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too “ghetto” for #theTalk…then I was gone💨

I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm & respectful because…she HAD to🤦🏽‍♀️ 🤷🏽‍♀️#fbf https://t.co/7pnCnhM5rf pic.twitter.com/CXR4DzvlEZ — Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) March 12, 2021

Leah Remini, another first-season host who didn’t last past the inaugural opener, corroborated the accusations in an interview with Yashar Ali. It was also alleged that Osbourne referred to another former co-host Julie Chen, who is Chinese American, as “wanton” and “slanty eyes.”

Osbourne has denied all the allegations that were raised in Ali’s report.

