DMX to undergo brain function tests, manager says

'Multiple people' had inaccurate updates about DMX's well-being, manager Steve Rifkind said, 'and it is not helpful and productive.'

Rap star DMX will undergo a battery of tests to better assess his brain function after a heart attack that followed an alleged drug overdose.

His manager, Steve Rifkind, has described X’s condition as “unchanged.”

In this 2015 photo, DMX performs on Day One of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at The Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for Coachella)

“DMX is currently on life support and in a coma. There are multiple people with inaccurate information about his well-being, and it is not helpful and productive,” Rifkind told NBC News Tuesday night. “Tomorrow he will undergo further tests on his brain function, and his family will determine what’s best from there.”

Rifkind thanked fans for their support after a vigil that took place outside of White Plains Hospital, where DMX has been since April 2.

Hundreds stood outside the hospital holding up the rapper’s signature “X” arm-crossing on Monday night. Photos from the vigil show staffers inside at the windows returning the arm-crossing.

TMZ reported that DMX’s fiancée, Desiree, and ex-wife Tashera Simmons, as well as Yadira Borrego, who also shares children with the rapper, all participated in the vigil.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, has been in what’s described as a “vegetative” state after suffering a heart attack last Friday night, which left him without oxygen for nearly 30 minutes.

Celebrities and supporters have been sharing prayers and memories of the rapper-actor across social media since he was hospitalized.

Fellow Def Jam star LL Cool J posted Saturday “Today is 4/3/21–it’s only right that we celebrate the talent and genius of my brother @DMx on the 4,3,2,1 song. We love you, X. Get well fast.”

Talk show host Claudia Jordan has been dragged on social media this morning for inaccurately tweeting “Rest in Paradise DMX” last night. She has since apologized for the tweet.

“I’m not giving up on DMX yet, because Lamar Odom was dead in a brothel and made a full recovery,” journalist Naima Cochrane wrote on Twitter last night, “Literally, anything is possible, still. Amen.”

The tweet has been liked nearly 40,000 times.

