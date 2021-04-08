Eddie Murphy tells Oprah he’s ‘most comfortable I’ve ever been’ at age 60

'I always was comfortable in my skin, but not like now.'

Eddie Murphy says he is “the most comfortable” he’s ever been in his own skin since turning 60 on April 3.

“I feel great and optimistic and totally comfortable in Eddie. I always was comfortable in my skin, but not like now,” the Hollywood icon tells Oprah Winfrey in Apple TV+’s The Oprah Conversation premiering Friday.

Winfrey also opened up about hitting the milestone and the advice she received from late poet Maya Angelou.

“When I turned 60, I realized I was more secure in being myself than I’ve ever been,” the 67-year-old media mogul said. “Maya Angelou had said to me that your fifties is all that you’ve been meaning to be, I feel that I fulfilled that. Turning 60 was a level of security that’s really pretty solid.,” she continued.

“I mean, you are definitely in the period of your life where you have either accomplished, or haven’t accomplished, and you can be satisfied or not satisfied,” Winfrey added.

Murphy previously spoke about his birthday when he gushed about being the father of 10 kids. The comedian also admitted he is done putting his career above his family.

“I am going to be 60 in April and I have all these babies. I love fatherhood,” Murphy said on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast last month.

“The whole idea of being out there and doing three movies a year, that s*** is over … I found over and over again and along the way I realized that if you put your children first you never make a bad decision,” he added. The proud papa also noted that he does not have “one bad seed” when it comes to his offspring.

“My kids are so great, normal people, and nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid,” he continued. “My kids are smart and are trying to do stuff. I am blessed with my kids. I really, really got lucky.”

During an in-depth interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year, Murphy noted that “there’s no higher blessing than having a child.”

“My oldest son is 30, and my youngest child was 10 months old, and I got a new grandchild. So that’s all going on while these movies came together,” said Murphy.

“Things happen in cycles, and right now I’m in a cycle where there’s no higher blessing than having a child. There’s no sweeter blessing than seeing your grandchild,” he continued.

Murphy currently stars alongside his daughter Bella, 19, in Coming 2 America. Her mother is Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy, who shares four other children with the superstar: daughters Zola, 21, Shayne, 26, and Bria, 31, and 28-year-old son Myles.

Murphy and his fiancée Paige Butcher share son Max and daughter Izzy. Per PEOPLE, Murphy’s oldest son Eric, 31, is with his former girlfriend Paulette McNeely, son Christian, 30, is with ex Tamara Hood, and his daughter Angel, 13, with Spice Girl Mel B.

Back in December 2018, Murphy shared a holiday photo showing him with all of his children. It marked the family’s first public photo together. He spoke about his large family when he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019, theGRIO reported.

“Men kind of look at me like, ‘He’s crazy! How much did that sh*t cost?’ And women, it’s kind of like, there’s something sexy about it, I think. ‘Eddie Murphy must be doing his thing. Eddie Murphy be getting it in! He don’t be bullsh*ttin’!’… I like it, I’m happy with it. It’s funny the reaction that the audience gives,” he told the daytime talk show host.

Coming 2 America is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video. The Oprah Conversation with Eddie Murphy premieres April 9 on Apple TV+.

