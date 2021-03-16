Eddie Murphy overjoyed to be dad of 10: ‘I don’t have one bad seed’

'I am going to be 60 in April and I have all these babies.'

Loading the player...

Eddie Murphy is one proud papa of 10 kids, and let him tell it, he doesn’t have one bad seed in the bunch.

“I am going to be 60 in April and I have all these babies,” the Coming 2 America star said in a recent appearance on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, per PEOPLE. “I love fatherhood,” he added.

Murphy’s offspring range in age from 2 to 31. He shares his youngest two kids with fiancée Paige Butcher while the others are from previous relationships.

“The whole idea of being out there and doing three movies a year, that s— is over … I found over and over again and along the way I realized that if you put your children first you never make a bad decision,” Murphy added.

Read More: Eddie Murphy to be inducted into NAACP Hall of Fame

“When you hit a crossroads moment or you have got some s—, you think, ‘Well, what is best for my children?’ If you go that route then you never make a bad decision,” he continued.

“I am so blessed with my kids,” he continued. “I don’t have one bad seed. My kids are so great, normal people,” Murphy said on the podcast. He currently stars alongside his daughter Bella, 19, in Coming 2 America. Her mother is Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy, who shares four other children with the superstar: daughters Zola, 21, Shayne, 26, and Bria, 31, and 28-year-old son Myles.

“My kids are smart and are trying to do stuff. I am blessed with my kids. I really, really got lucky,” Murphy gushed during the podcast interview. He and his fiancée Paige Butcher share son Max and daughter Izzy. Per PEOPLE, Murphy’s oldest son Eric, 31, is with his former girlfriend Paulette McNeely, son Christian, 30, is with ex Tamara Hood, and his daughter Angel, 13, with Spice Girl Mel B.

Back in December 2018, Murphy shared a holiday photo showing him with all of his children. It marked the family’s first public photo together. He spoke about his large family when he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019.

“Men kind of look at me like, ‘He’s crazy! How much did that sh*t cost?’ And women, it’s kind of like, there’s something sexy about it, I think. ‘Eddie Murphy must be doing his thing. Eddie Murphy be getting it in! He don’t be bullsh*ttin’!’… I like it, I’m happy with it. It’s funny the reaction that the audience gives,” he told he daytime talk show host.

Read More: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall open up about expectations for ‘Coming 2 America’: ‘I wanted to do a good movie’

Murphy gushed about all his kids flying to New York to attend his SNL taping in 2019, marking his return to the long-running sketch comedy program for the first time in 35 years. “My kids have all flown in for this,” he revealed to Today. “They’re all flying out for this.”

Eddie Murphy (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2020, Murphy noted that at this point in his life, his family takes center stage.

“My career, or what I am as an artist, that’s not at the center of my life. At the center of my life is my family and my kids,” he explained. “That’s the principal relationship, and everything comes after that. I have 10 kids, and I’m present, and I’m part of their lives. You got to have some kind of balance with career and personal life.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

