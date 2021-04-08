Jamie Foxx, Dominique Fishback to adapt her one-woman play ‘Subverted’

The actress recently won an AAFCA award for her role in 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

Jamie Foxx and Dominique Fishback are set to adapt the actress’ one-woman play, Subverted.

Originally conceived as Fishback’s honors thesis at Pace University, Subverted is set to be adapted into a new special. According to Variety, Fishback will executive produce the special with Foxx and his producing partner Datari Turner.

Actress Dominique Fishback gets ready for the 2021 Critics Choice Awards on March 7, 2021. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

The official synopsis of Subverted reads:

SUBVERTED portrays the destruction of Black identity as seen through the eyes of Eden, an 18 year-old girl living in an urban city in the USA. Through this solo performance of colliding viewpoints between 18 + friends, family members, and historical figures, Eden discovers that the promise of “equal opportunity” still, to this day, does not exist. She questions why the people she loves the most continue to live blindly subverted by an unrelenting history that they did not live through, yet inherit and must accept. Eden’s journey will make a difference in our understanding of what true equality actually looks like.

The show has been widely performed with the MCC Theater Youth Company, Lucille Lortel with Abingdon Theatre’s Ghostlight Reading Series, and more. When initially produced, the play was hailed as a tour de force and an “epic journey through the essence of African-American identity.”

Fishback celebrated the exciting news on her official Instagram account with screenshots of the report from Variety. The actress wrote in the caption, “So many have been asking and waiting… none longer than me… So blessed to team up with the incomparable @iamjamiefoxx on @subvertedsolo 😢🤲🏽🤍😩wow GOD IS GOOD. Thank you Jamie! It’s been 8 years … thank you.”

Fishback is fresh off her critically acclaimed portrayal of Deborah Johnson in Judas and the Black Messiah. Fishback has received a BAFTA nomination for her performance and recently received the award for best-supporting actress at the 12th annual African American Film Critics Association.

Foxx and Fishback were co-stars in the Netflix action film, Project Power. In an interview with Variety, Fishback opened up about how Project Power helped fill the void of Black women in sci-fi.

Recalling action/sci-fi films she loved as a child, she revealed in the interview, “I remember watching [those] movies constantly as a kid and being like ‘I want to do a role like that.’ [But] we don’t really get to see young Black girls take up space in that way.”

She continued, “We don’t get to see that love for Black girls in film, especially in sci-fi. So, to not only get that that opportunity to live out that childhood dream, but then to do it with Jamie and Joseph [Gordon-Levitt]…I’m so thankful.”

