Former NFL player Travis Rudolph charged with murder

Travis Rudolph, who had a short career in the National Football League as a wide receiver for the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins, has been arrested on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

The shooting took place early Wednesday morning in Lake Park, Florida, where sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene to find one man being transported to the hospital and another dead.

In a statement, the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said four individuals were “shot at or by” Rudolph, 25.

He is being held with no bond and is expected to appear in court today.

After his short stint in the NFL, Rudolph played with the Canadian Football League’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He was still playing with the team, at the time of his arrest, but they subsequently released him.

In a brief statement, the Blue Bombers tweeted: “The team has released receiver Travis Rudolph.”

Darren Cameron, the team’s senior director of public and player relations, also noted on Twitter “The organization was made aware of Travis Rudolph’s arrest this morning and he has subsequently been released. Rudolph was signed in December of 2019 and did not play in a game for the Blue Bombers.”

Sports anchor Paxton Boyd reminded his Twitter followers of Rudolph eating lunch with an autistic boy, who had been sitting alone in a school cafeteria.

Former FSU Football star Travis Rudolph has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge & an attempted murder charge. You may remember Rudolph from this viral photo, eating lunch with Bo Paske — a boy with autism who was sitting alone in a cafeteria when Rudolph befriended him. pic.twitter.com/OSBfEN2Vov — Paxton Boyd (@paxton) April 7, 2021

One user replied, “People are complicated man…damn.”

ESPN’s David Hale echoed the sentiment, writing, “I hate hate HATE that we can never really know the guys we’re writing about. Have thought this a lot w/the Deshaun stories. But man, how Travis Rudolph went from being a hero to a boy w/autism to held without bond on 4 counts of premeditated murder is just… there are no words.”

