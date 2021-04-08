Tiger Woods speaks out following cause of crash reveal

Woods tweeted thanks to 'everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I've received' since the accident.

Loading the player...

Tiger Woods is speaking out after the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office revealed that the golf legend was traveling between 84 and 87 miles her hour in a 45 mph zone at the time of his February car crash.

Woods released a statement on Twitter yesterday.

Two days before his February car crash, golf legend Tiger Woods is shown after the final round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“In the last few days, I received words from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that their investigation regarding my traffic accident back on February 23rd in Los Angeles has been completed and closed,” he said.

“I am so grateful to both of the good Samaritans who came to assist me and called 911,” Woods continued, also thanking the first responders who assisted him by name, noting that the paramedics assisted him “expertly at the scene.”

Woods concluded his statement by saying he is focused on his recovery and his family, thanking “everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I’ve received throughout this very difficult time.”

He made no mention of his speeding.

The single-car rollover accident led to a broken leg for the pro golfer, who required surgery and recovery in at least two medical facilities. He returned home to Florida in mid-March.

Read More: ‘Twenty Pearls’ chronicles the legacy of Alpha Kappa Alpha, world’s oldest Black sorority

During a press conference on Wednesday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said speed was the primary cause of the accident. He said Woods struck a sign in the center divider while traveling nearly 40 miles over the speed limit. His truck then struck a tree at nearly 75 mph and landed in the brush on the side of the road.

The sheriff said that Woods was not impaired in any way, and there was no evidence that he had been distracted by his cell phone.

Read More: Target promises to buy $2 billion in Black-owned brands by 2025

Villanueva also said that Woods would not receive a citation for the accident.

Woods was scheduled to appear on Golf TV at the time of the crash. In the nearly two months since the accident, he has primarily been focused on his recovery and eventually going back out on tour.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

