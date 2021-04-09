5 things to watch this weekend no matter your mood

From shocking docs to peculiar pranks films, this list has you covered

The weekend is here and that means you should have some time to catch up on some of the films and TV shows you missed and theGrio has you covered if you’re still trying to figure out what to watch.

With so many new projects to choose from, this list is just a glimpse of some of the new projects that are worth your time.

Whether you’re in the mood to laugh, cry, or educate yourself, this list has something for everyone:

Thunder Force

The film that stars Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy follows two childhood best friends reunite as an unlikely crime-fighting superhero duo when one invents a formula that gives ordinary people superpowers. Also starring Jason Bateman, this is a family-friendly flick that may lift your spirits after a somber week.

Moment of Truth

IMDb TV’s new project tells the never-before-seen story behind the murder of NBA star Michael Jordan’s father, James Jordan, and captures the history of the social injustice in Robeson County, North Carolina, where two teenagers, Larry Demery and Daniel Green, were charged and convicted of the crime. The 5-part series directed by Matthew Perniciaro and Clay Johnson analyzes and presents new compelling information on the 1993 murder.

SEAspiracy

The Netflix documentary is quite controversial and full of shocking things you never knew about the sea and the impact it has on our lives. Helmed by Ali Tabrizi, the film explores how the commercial fishing industry is destroying the ocean at an alarming rate and reveals some surprising ways the seas keep humans alive.

Bad Trip

This is a wild ride that stars Lil Rel Howery, Eric Andre, and Tiffany Haddish like you’ve never seen her. One part hidden camera prank show, one part buddy comedy, this is an unusual project that may deliver the kind of foolishness you need to take your mind off of all the things freaking you out after watching SEAspiracy. Expect to see two friends and their misadventures as they try to shock the unsuspecting public with their antics.

Made For Love

This disturbing new series from HBO Max is a comedy but it’s certainly a dark one. The premise centers on a woman who escapes from a suffocating 10-year marriage to a tech billionaire, but discovers her husband had her fitted with a high tech tracking device. The monitoring device, which he implanted in her brain, allows him to track her location, watch her live, and know her “emotional data” as she tries to regain her independence.

The real reason we’re watching is because it features the fabulous Noma Dumezweni as “Fiffany” and watching her do her thing is always a treat.



