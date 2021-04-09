DMX’s death recalls the loss of Aaliyah and their special friendship

Aaliyah's mother paid tribute to DMX and wrote that he was now reunited with Babygirl

The tragic passing of DMX led many on social media to invoke the memory of Aaliyah and the special friendship the two icons had.

The music world went into mourning after DMX’s death at the age of 50 was announced Friday. The “Ruff Ryders” rapper suffered a heart attack that was triggered by an overdose. He died at White Plains Hospital in New York after having spent days on life support.

Tributes immediately began to pour in for DMX, born Earl Simmons. One, in particular, was a clip in which DMX honored Aaliyah after her death in 2001 from a plane crash. She was only 22.

“Dearest, sweet Aaliyah. I have trouble accepting the fact that you’re gone. So I won’t,” DMX said in the opening frame of the “I Miss You” tribute video.

“It’ll be like we went for a while without seeing each other. But I can understand why God would have wanted you close to him. Cause you truly were an angel on earth. In my own special way, I love you and miss you.”

Aaliyah’s mother, Diane Haughton, joined in on the loss that is being reverberated among DMX’s family, peers and fans.

“Earl, you had and still have a heart of gold,” the caption on Instagram. “You and Baby Girl will meet again with all the beautiful people we have lost. Will never forget your kindness. NEVER! Blessings to your family! Eternally!”

DMX and Aaliyah became close while filming the 2000 flick Romeo Must Die. Aaliyah played the movie’s heroine Trish O’Day and the rapper took on the role of Silk.

“When I was on tour, her and Joel Silver came to my dressing room to see if I wanted to be a part of the movie,” DMX previously told The Juice, Billboard reported. “Most people would have their people call, but she came herself. I’m like, ‘Is this a trick question? You have to ask me if I want to be in a movie with Aaliyah? Hell yeah.’ We [then] met up in Vancouver to [do] Romeo Must Die.”

“She had a presence on TV that was incredible,” DMX continued. “It was sexy but kind of gangster.”

He loved that the beloved singer was so down to earth.

“She was easy to talk to and down to earth. Aaliyah made you feel comfortable, with her and with yourself. That’s one hell of a combination.”

DMX and Aaliyah recorded the song “Back in One Piece” for the movie and filmed visuals to accompany it. He spoke of giving Aaliyah a memory she wouldn’t ever forget.

“I got to bring Aaliyah to the hood. Not many people can say that,” DMX said.

DMX referred to Aaliyah as his “Angel” and chose the name for his daughter in 2011.

“It’s my newest baby and I named her after Aaliyah because that’s how special she was to me,” the rapper announced on 106 & Park.

Despite the two decades that have passed since Aaliyah’s death, DMX felt that she was simply irreplaceable.

“Half these chicks that are doing it right now wouldn’t be doing it. Aaliyah would be on top,” DMX told The Juice. “As far as I’m concerned she’s still on top.”

“Thank you,” DMX continued as to what he’d tell her. “Thank you for the opportunity. Thank you for memories. They’re all priceless.”



