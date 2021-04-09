Nike, MSCHF settle lawsuit over Lil Nas X ‘Satan Shoes’

The sneaker giant filed suit after the release of the shoe marketed by rapper Lil Nas X prompted conservative outcry.

Loading the player...

Nike and MSCHF have settled their trademark infringement lawsuit prompted by the release of 666 pairs of custom Air Max 97s nicknamed “Satan Shoes.”

The sneaker giant took legal action after the release of the shoe, marketed by rapper Lil Nas X, prompted a backlash on social media and with conservative groups. Nike claimed the shoes were created without their authorization and filed a trademark lawsuit and a request for a temporary restraining order, which would have prevented the continued shipping of the shoes to fans who paid more than $1,018 for them.

Nike and MSCHF have settled their trademark infringement suit prompted by the release of 666 pairs of custom Air Max 97s nicknamed Satan Shoes (above). (MSCHF)

“As part of the settlement, Nike has asked MSCHF, and MSCHF has agreed, to initiate a voluntary recall to buy back any ‘Satan Shoes’ and ‘Jesus Shoes’ for their original retail prices, to remove them from circulation,” Nike says. “If any purchasers were confused, or if they otherwise want to return their shoes, they may do so for a full refund.”

They concluded their statement by saying “the parties are pleased to put this dispute behind them.”

Read More: Master P says hip-hop needs union to help struggling stars before tragedy hits

As previously reported, MSCHF claimed the shoes were works of art and argued in court that the shoemaker did not object to its 2019 release of Jesus Shoes, which were also a custom Air Max.

MSCHF said it “strongly believes in the freedom of expression,” adding “nothing is more important than our ability, and the ability of other artists like us, to continue with our work over the coming years.”

Read More: Dave Chappelle says celebrities left ‘dirty notes’ for Trump administration

The Satan Shoe was created to promote the Lil Nas X single, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” the video for which became a viral sensation by its depictions of the rapper sliding down a stripper pole and giving Satan a lap dance.

Despite all the controversy, the single became another hit for X and debuted at number-one on Billboard’s Top 100 chart.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

