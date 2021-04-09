Old Navy to add pockets to girls jeans after 1st grader writes letter

Kamryn Gardner was sent two pairs of denim pants and two pairs of denim shorts to signify the retailer's appreciation for her feedback.

The outcry for fashion brands to create more functional clothing for women is not just from adults desiring pockets on their dresses. A first grade student noticed her jeans had fake pockets and took the issue directly to the brand.

Initially a class assignment, Kamryn Gardner was tasked with writing a persuasive letter at Evening Star Elementary. In her letter, she decided to address Old Navy, citing her frustration with the brand’s designated girls’ jeans having fake front pockets. In her brief but impactful writing, she shared why she hopes the company adds useful pockets instead of the current design.

“Dear Old Navy. I do not like that the front pockets of the girls’ jeans are fake,” the seven-year-old wrote. “I want front pockets because I want to put my hands in them. I also would like to put things in them.”

“Would you consider making girls jeans with front pockets that are not fake. Thank you for reading my request,” she wrote closing her letter.

Her note reached the kid’s team at Old Navy who not only responded and sent her product, but the brand committed to considering her input when developing new products. Kamryn was gifted two pairs of denim pants and two pairs of denim shorts with real pockets.

“Thank you so much for taking the time to write us about pockets on girl’s jeans,” the company wrote in a card addressed to Gardner. “The Old Navy kids product team appreciates your information, it’s great feedback for us as we develop new product.”

“Our design and product teams love hearing feedback from customers, especially young people like Kamryn, and take suggestions into consideration as we work on future product,” Old Navy said in a statement issued to PEOPLE. “With regards to our girl’s denim, we currently offer a number of styles that feature pockets including in our straight, bootcut and jegging styles. “

Gardner and her family appeared on the Today Show on Thursday to discuss her experience.

“Well I use my pockets to keep my hands warm and put things in them,” she shared. “I didnt think they were going to write me back because it took them a while. I was very excited. As soon as we got back from our spring break vacation the box was there I thought it was a birthday present.

Her father, Brandon Gardner shared his excitement for his daughter.

“We’re very proud of her,” he remarked. “She is a persuasive person. She loves to talk, she’s always excited.”

Her mother Kimberly added, “she’s very passionate about learning…we are super proud of her for using her voice.

