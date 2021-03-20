Prince Harry pens tribute to Princess Diana in new children’s book

The book was written for children who have lost a parent or loved one to COVID-19

Prince Harry showed his support for a new children’s book, which chronicles the cycle of grief of a young person whose mother, a frontline worker at a hospital, falls fatally ill, by writing the foreword.

“If you are reading this book, it’s because you’ve lost your parent or a loved one, and while I wish I was able to hug you right now, I hope this story is able to provide you comfort in knowing that you’re not alone,” wrote Prince Harry, according to HarpersBazaar. Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, passed away in a fateful car wreck when the Duke of Sussex was only 12-years-old.

The book, entitled Hospital by the Hill, is scheduled to be released on Britain’s National Day of Reflection, which is organized by the Marie Curie charity and celebrated this year on Tuesday, March 23rd. The day of reflection is aimed at inspiring people to mediate on the great loses they’ve shared this year, and to better support those most deeply affected.

Prince Harry’s work on this project, much in spirit of the late Diana, is in line with his charitable aims. He and wife Meghan Markle volunteered with Project Angel Food to deliver meals to the seriously ill upon arriving to LA last Spring, as theGrio previously reported.

As reported by HarpersBazaar, the book’s author Chris Connaughton said, “I wanted it to provide a connection, support and hope through the hard and horrible times of bereavement. It’s also a tremendous honour—and a service to young people—to have The Duke of Sussex support this project and share his open, heartfelt and honest words with kids across the country.”

Sally Stanley, co-founder of the charity responsible for the project, Simon Says, which offers support to bereaved children, said the book was inspired by the countless deaths of frontline workers since the start of the pandemic, according to HarpersBazaar.

Stanley said, “Being bereaved of a loved one is very difficult at any time in the life of a child or young person.” She says further, “The restrictions that surrounded the close contact of family members during the pandemic make it much harder for them to say goodbye in the way that we are used to. I hope that this book will help children and young people to remember their special person whose work was to help others.”

Read the full text of Prince Harry’s foreword provided by HarpersBazaar.com here:

If you are reading this book, it’s because you’ve lost your parent or a loved one, and while I wish I was able to hug you right now, I hope this story is able to provide you comfort in knowing that you’re not alone.

When I was a young boy I lost my mum. At the time I didn’t want to believe it or accept it, and it left a huge hole inside of me. I know how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support. We all cope with loss in a different way, but when a parent goes to heaven, I was told their spirit, their love

Now, I never met them, but I know this person was special to you, and they were someone incredibly kind, caring and loving because of where they chose to work. Helping others is one of the most important jobs anyone can ever do.

You may feel alone, you may feel sad, you may feel angry, you may feel bad. This feeling will pass. And I will make a promise to you – you will feel better and stronger once you are ready to talk about how it makes you feel.

I hope this book helps remind you of just how special your parent or loved one was. And how special you are too.

