Police called to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s home nine times in past few months

During their interview with Oprah, the couple revealed that Buckingham Palace revoked their security privileges after stepping down from their roles

Police have been called to the Montecito, California residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle nine times over a span of many months.

The Daily News reports that officers were called four times during their first month living in the home, including three times for “alarm activations” and the other by phone request, according to citing data obtained under Freedom of Information laws.

Last August, police arrived at the residence for a “miscellaneous priority incident” and again in November and February 2021 for alarm activations.

(Credit: screenshot/Harpo Productions)

Last month, theGrio reported that a 37-year-old man named Nickolas Brooks was arrested in December after invading the couple’s property twice. According to sources, Brooks drove from Ohio to California, but it was unclear why he visited the home or whether the couple was present at the time.

He was charged with one count of misdemeanor trespassing. The call was listed under “Property Crimes.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their $14.65 million home with their 1-year-old son Archie in July 2020, after living in the $18 million Los Angeles mansion of producer Tyler Perry. The couple also briefly lived in Vancouver after announcing they were stepping down from their senior roles with the royal family.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes told PEOPLE in August 2020, “They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family.”

Hello! reported in the same month that the neighborhood is “renowned for its secluded hillside estates that promise the utmost privacy, and thus have attracted a whole host of celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Tom Cruise, and Ellen DeGeneres, who own homes there.”

The couple, who is expecting their second child, a daughter, in the summer, expressed to media mogul Oprah Winfrey during their highly-publicized interview about their safety concerns. Prince Harry, 36, revealed that Buckingham Palace revoked their security privileges after stepping down from their roles.

Prince Harry credited securing deals with Netflix and Spotify – $100M and $25M respectively – as extra income to help cover security expenses after he learned he was “cut off financially.”

“It’s very clear the protection of me or Archie is not a priority. I accept that that is fine. Please keep my husband safe. I see the death threats, I see the racist propaganda. Please keep him safe. Please don’t pull his security and announce to the world when he and we are most vulnerable,” Markle said in the interview.

“I never thought I would have my security removed because I was born into this position. I inherited the risk. So, that was a shock to me,” Harry said.

