Fox’s Brian Kilmeade suggests Prince Philip’s death linked to Meghan, Harry interview

Kilmeade also cited Piers Morgan while blaming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Mere minutes after the announcement Prince Philip‘s passing, some outlets are already suggesting Meghan Markle is to blame for the family tragedy.

In a segment on Friday, Fox‘s Brian Kilmeade seemingly attempted to link the death of Prince Philip to the Duchess of Sussex and her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. During the broadcast, the hosts were breaking the news of Prince Philip’s passing when Kilmeade chimed in, saying, “If you factor in this, there are reports that he was enraged after the interview and the fallout from the interview with Oprah Winfrey. So, here he is trying to recover, and then he gets hit with that.”

(Credit: Getty Images/CBS)

Kilmeade took it further as the coverage continued, citing Piers Morgan, who infamously stormed off Good Morning Britain after being taken to task for his often racist and sexist coverage of Markle. He said in the segment, “Just think about this, this one thing that Piers Morgan was saying on his morning show that he famously walked off of is like, ‘Really? Your grandfather’s in the hospital, you know he’s not doing well, is this really the time you have to put out this interview?’ And evidently it definitely added to his stress.”

Twitter immediately called out Kilmeade’s remarks moments after they aired, highlighting how seemingly relentless certain media coverage can be when it comes to anything and everything Markle.

Brian Kilmeade connects the death of 99-year-old Prince Philip to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Oprah interview: "If you factor in this, there are reports that he was enraged after the interview … Here he is trying to recover, and then he gets hit with that." pic.twitter.com/tevB9ijMeH — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 9, 2021

Philip Lewis of The Huffington Post shared in a tweet with the video from Fox News, “‘There has to be some way we can blame Meghan Markle for this’ – Fox News.”

“There has to be some way we can blame Meghan Markle for this” – Fox News https://t.co/S6ke7qh2nb — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 9, 2021

TheGrio‘s Stephanie Guerilus shared her thoughts on Twitter as well, highlighting the importance of Markle’s safety in all of this, who is currently pregnant. She wrote, “Meghan Markle is heavily pregnant. She is not to blame for a 99 year old’s death and should not be further bullied into flying over to the U.K. for a funeral given her condition.”

Meghan Markle is heavily pregnant. She is not to blame for a 99 year old’s death and should not be further bullied into flying over to the U.K. for a funeral given her condition. April 9, 2021

The uk papers today: ‘Rest in peace Prince Phillip’ 🌹



The uk papers tomorrow: ‘Meghan Markle contributes to prince Phillips death? Was that interview the last straw?’ — London Hughes (@TheLondonHughes) April 9, 2021

Others have been quick to call out the relentless media cycle that was expertly covered in the interview with Winfrey. British comedian London Hughes tweeted, “The uk papers today: ‘Rest in peace Prince Phillip’, The uk papers tomorrow: ‘Meghan Markle contributes to prince Phillips death? Was that interview the last straw?’”

As theGrio reported on Friday morning, Prince Philip passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle per a statement from the palace. It reads, “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh…his Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

