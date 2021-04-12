Kanye West requests joint custody in Kim Kardashian divorce

West is looking for a 50/50 split with the children which includes physical custody

Loading the player...

It looks like Kanye West wants custody of the kids amid his split with Kim Kardashian.

The rapper recently filed his response to Kardashian, who filed for divorce on February 19. According to TMZ, West’s legal documents resemble his soon-to-be ex-wife’s regarding custody of their four children.

West is looking for joint legal and physical custody of their children, just like Kim. Although joint custody doesn’t necessarily mean 50/50, the duo will have to work out a custody arrangement and have it approved by the court. According to the source, neither party is looking for spousal support but is committed to co-parenting.

Although there’s no separation date listed on divorce documents, the couple has allegedly not spoken in months. According to their legal teams, neither one wants spousal support and has agreed to pay their separate legal fees.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 06: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards sponsored by Harry Winston and Rémy Martin at MOMA on November 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards )

The duo started dating in 2012 and eventually wed on May 24, 2014. Together, they share four children; North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

As per theGrio, Kardashian is officially worth $1 billion, joining the ranks of some of the richest people in the world.

While the hit reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians is officially coming to a close this year, it looks like star of the series, Kim Kardashian, is just as successful as ever. Forbes released its official Billionaires list recently and one of its new entrants is none other than the media mogul herself.

Forbes reports that thanks to two of Kim’s popular businesses, KKW Beauty and Skims, Kardashian’s net worth went up from $780 million to $1 billion since last October.

Kardashian also has plenty of money coming in from reality TV, her major endorsement deals and “other small investments” that led to her inclusion on this year’s list. KKW Beauty was founded in 2017 and has been an incredibly successful avenue for Kardashian, similar to her sister Kylie Jenner‘s Kylie Cosmetics.

When Kardashian first launched KKW Beauty, her first contour kits completely sold out in just two hours.

At a Forbes Women’s Summit in 2017, Kardashian explained her inspiration for her venture into cosmetics. She said at the time, “After 10 years of getting my makeup done every single day, I’ve really put that knowledge into action and production.”

Kim Kardashian West of ‘The Justice Project’ speaks onstage during the 2020 Winter TCA Tour Day 12 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 18, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Kardashian’s shapewear line, Skims, has also been a success for the reality TV star since it launched in 2019. A source familiar with Skims reportedly told Forbes “about a transaction that values the shapewear company north of $500 million,” and that Kim’s “Skims stake is worth a conservative $225 million, enough to lift her fortune to $1 billion.”

While Kardashian has not commented on her new achievement just yet, when the star first appeared on the cover of Forbes in 2017, she cheekily commented, “not bad for a girl with no talent.”

Last fall, Kardashian took to Instagram to announce that the 20th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians would be its last.

Sharing a nostalgic picture of the series’ original poster, Kardashian wrote in her caption, “It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years.”

Additional reporting by Jared Alexander

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

