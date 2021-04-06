Kim Kardashian reportedly worth $1 billion, Forbes announces

The reality TV star's cosmetics and shapewear lines helped bump her to 'billionaire status'

According to Forbes, Kim Kardashian West is officially worth $1 billion, joining the ranks of some of the richest people in the world.

While the hit reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians is officially coming to a close this year, it looks like star of the series, Kim Kardashian West, is just as successful as ever. Forbes released its official Billionaires list on Tuesday morning, and one of its new entrants is none other than the media mogul herself.

Forbes reports that thanks to two of Kim’s popular businesses, KKW Beauty and Skims, Kardashian’s net worth went up from $780 million to $1 billion since last October.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: Kim Kardashian West of ‘The Justice Project’ speaks onstage during the 2020 Winter TCA Tour Day 12 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 18, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Kardashian also has plenty of money coming in from reality TV, her major endorsement deals and “other small investments” that led to her inclusion on this year’s list. KKW Beauty was founded in 2017 and has been an incredibly successful avenue for Kardashian, similar to her sister Kylie Jenner‘s Kylie Cosmetics. When Kardashian first launched KKW Beauty, her first contour kits completely sold out in just two hours.

At a Forbes Women’s Summit in 2017, Kardashian explained her inspiration for her venture into cosmetics. She said at the time, “After 10 years of getting my makeup done every single day, I’ve really put that knowledge into action and production.”

Kardashian’s shapewear line, Skims, has also been a success for the reality TV star since it launched in 2019. A source familiar with Skims reportedly told Forbes “about a transaction that values the shapewear company north of $500 million,” and that Kim’s “Skims stake is worth a conservative $225 million, enough to lift her fortune to $1 billion.”

While Kardashian has not commented on her new achievement just yet, when the star first appeared on the cover of Forbes in 2017, she cheekily commented, “not bad for a girl with no talent.”

Last fall, Kardashian took to Instagram to announce that the 20th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians would be its last. Sharing a nostalgic picture of the series’ original poster, Kardashian wrote in her caption, “It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years.”

The final season of KUWTK is currently airing on E! on Thursday nights at 8:00 PM EST.

