Fox News stands by Tucker Carlson after white ‘replacement’ theory causes outrage

The Anti-Defamation League called on the network to fire the anchor after it claims he defended a white-supremacist theory

Fox News has decided to support host Tucker Carlson after The Anti-Defamation League called for his termination for allegedly defending a white supremacist theory.

According to TV News Check, the network stood up for Carlson in an issued statement. Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch responded to the ADL with a letter and said Carlson had “decried and rejected replacement theory” when he said during the Thursday evening segment, “White replacement theory? No, no, this is a voting rights question,” the outlet reported.

During the broadcast, Carlson said, “The left and all the little gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term ‘replacement,’ if you suggest that the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate of voters now casting ballots with new people, more obedient voters from the Third World.”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

According to the Associated Press, the ADL’s call for Carlson’s firing was addressed to Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott on Friday. The head of the ADL, Jonathan Greenblatt, said the Fox News personality’s “rhetoric was not just a dog whistle to racists — it was a bullhorn.”

The organization also cited prior instances of Carlson using anti-immigrant language. Greenblatt stated, “Given his long record of race-baiting, we believe it is time for Carlson to go.”

The statement in question referenced the white-nationalist “great replacement theory,” otherwise known as “white genocide,” and,” says people of color are replacing white people through immigration in the Western world,” according to AP. It has been linked to multiple mass shootings in the U.S. and New Zealand as well as the “Unite The Right” protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, where three people died.

Since being supported by the network, Carlson has doubled down on his statements.

“Once you’ve been denounced as a white supremacist for quoting Martin Luther King, you realize none of it’s real. It’s all a form of social control. Honestly, who cares what they think. But in this one case, we thought it might be worth pausing to restate the original point both because It was true and therefore worth saying, but also because America badly needs a national conversation about it.”

He continued by saying “Demographic change is the key to the Democratic party’s political ambitions,” and that “Democrats plan to change the population of the country,” in order to win elections.”

I'm sorry, he's not doubling down, he's taking his endorsement of "replacement theory" even farther now as he rants about "demographic change" pic.twitter.com/0oMpiwC4Du — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) April 13, 2021

In July 2020, theGrio reported Carlson and his Fox News peers Sean Hannity, Howard Kurtz, and Ed Henry were sued as part of a sex trafficking, sexual harassment, and retaliation suit.

Former Fox business network producer Jennifer Eckhart and former Fox News channel guest Cathy Areu filed the lawsuit in a New York federal court. They allege that that Fox News “cultivated and fostered sexual harassment and misconduct.”

Henry is specifically accused of rape. Henry was fired from the network. it is claimed that the Rupert Murdoch-owned empire has rewarded those who have abused their power.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson discusses ‘Populism and the Right’ at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel March 29, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Hannity, Carlson, Kurtz and African American political analyst Gianno Caldwell were accused of inappropriate sexual harassment and retaliation. Arue was allegedly subjected to unwanted advances and humiliated by Hannity, who allegedly offered staffers $100 to date her. Areu claimed that after she refused Kurtz’ and Carlson’s advances, her appearances on Fox ceased.

This article contains additional reporting from theGrio’s Stephanie Guerilus.

