Serena Williams to star in new docuseries for Amazon

The series is the start of her first-look deal with the streamer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she's already in the middle of filming.

Sports legend Serena Williams is set to star in a new docuseries for Amazon Studios.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the tennis star is in the middle of filming a currently-untitled show set to dive into her sports career and personal life. It reportedly is her first series in a first-look deal with the streamer for scripted and unscripted projects.

Serena Williams celebrates winning her Women’s Singles Quarterfinals match during the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in February. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

In an official statement, Williams shared her excitement on her Amazon Studios deal. “I’m very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios,” she said, praising their development of “some of the most inspiring and important content for a global audience. I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world.”

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, gushed over Williams, saying “Serena has transformed her sport and become one of the most inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs and women of her generation, admired not only for her unmatched prowess on the court but for her dedication to advocacy as well.” Salke is “incredibly excited to share her journey in this new series,” she said, “and to work with her to create new original content for our Prime Video customers worldwide.”

In a recent video for Vanity Fair, Williams broked the news of her new venture with actor Michael B. Jordan. When Jordan asked her about dipping into producing, she revealed it: “You heard right. I’m super excited … I just signed a first look deal with Amazon Studios. We’re working on to create some scripted and non-scripted stuff … to bring really interesting stories that really touch the heart to the screen.”

Wiiliams recently opened up about her marriage to entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian in a promotional video for Bumble, in which she shared, “Marriage is not bliss, but it can be if you work at it.” For her, she said, “a deal-breaker for me in a relationship is definitely loyalty. Well, not having it, that is.”

As theGrio reported a month ago, Williams and their daughter Olympia, 3, celebrated Megan Thee Stallion‘s Grammy Award wins with an adorable TikTok tribute to the rapper. In it, to the rhythms of her hit single, “Body,” the two danced it out on a tennis court.

Williams captioned the clip on Instagram: “How we feel about these Grammy wins! Congratulations!!”

