The dynamic duo wasted no time celebrating their fave's moment of victory

Looks like we can officially add Serena Williams and daughter Olympia to the ever-growing list of Megan Thee Stallion supporters who were over the moon about her winning big at the Grammys this weekend.

Sunday evening, Williams, 39, dressed in an elegant tulle gown and Olympia, 3½, similarly dressed in an adorable pink princess dress threw a TikTok dance party in honor of the rapper’s wins at the 2021 Grammy Awards. The TikTok showed them doing a shimmy with Megan’s hit song, “Body,” playing in the background.

The video was later reposted to the athlete’s Instagram feed, along with the caption, “How we feel about these Grammy wins! Congratulations!”

As we previously reported, the Houston native won Best New Artist at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, beating out artists like Doja Cat, D Smoke and more.

Sitting on the rooftop near the STAPLES Center, she appeared visibly shocked when Lizzo called out her name for the Best New Artist category. While accepting her award, the rapper took off her orange mask that matched her floor-length Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Fighting back tears, Megan began her speech by saying, “I don’t want to cry but first of all, I just want to say everyone is amazing. Every single person who is nominated for this award is so amazing so shout out to y’all.”

The “Savage” singer also used her speech to thank God. She explained, “…Secondly I really just want to thank God, so thank you for putting life into my body.” Megan also went on to thank several people in her life, and mentioned her late mother. Earlier in the evening, the rapper won Best Rap Performance for “Savage,” sharing the Grammy with her duet partner, Beyoncé.

Life in the winner’s circle

From a No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts to an acclaimed SNL performance, Megan has been nonstop in the past year. In a recent interview for her Harper’s Bazaar cover, Megan opened up about her fast ascent to superstardom and her work ethic.

She explained in the interview, “I feel like when it’s all said and done, when people want to talk about female rap … they are definitely going to have to put my name up there with the OGs. Even though I’m not working a traditional job, I still treat it like: ‘This is work. I need to work hard for this.’

She continued, “I want to be here. I want to do this. I want to be Megan Thee Stallion…I feel like I know what comes with my job. If I took everything personal, then I would probably be somewhere curled up in the corner.”

Megan Thee Stallion accepts the Best New Artist award onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The rapper recently made headlines after it was reported that she’d donated $100,000 to the Breonna Taylor Foundation.

Megan wrote on Instagram about the donation and her new partnership, explaining, “A year ago today Breonna Taylor was tragically taken from her family and friends. Breonna’s name continue’s to be a catalyst for change and a powerful reminder that justice has still not been served. The core mission of the foundation is to support economic, social, and racial justice through police reform and government accountability.”

“The foundation also seeks to help young people to realize their full potential, empowering them to participate in political processes and achieve better health, with mentorship programs for high-school girls, after-school initiatives, and educational support.”

