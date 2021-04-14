Tyrese, Ludacris tease trip to space in new trailer for ‘F9’

"Whenever anybody thinks we can't accomplish the impossible, we go and do it," shared Ludacris.

The new Fast and Furious trailer dropped, and it looks like the crew may be headed to space.

F9, is the latest installment of the franchise and the major players of the series are back and taking their talents to new heights. The film is set to open on June 25, per Gizmodo.

The plot is not abundantly clear, but according to IMDb, the movie’s premise is “Cypher enlists the help of Jakob, Dom’s younger brother to take revenge on Dom and his team.”

The nearly three-minute and a half action-packed trailer featured the franchise’s familiar faces such as Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Charlize Theron, and Vin Diesel. It also features John Cena as Dom’s brother, Jakob.

Director Justin Lin spoke with Collider about what is to come, saying, “I think through the years, part of the fun is to come up with crazy ideas to challenge ourselves. But I have to say, we never do it just for sake of shock value. It always takes something from the theme or the character journey.”

“I can say that when I was working on Fast 9, there was a thread that felt very appropriate to take us to places that we’ve never gone to. I drove to Vin’s house and I sat down with him and we looked at each other and we were like, ‘Ok, this is the one. This is the one that we’re going to try.’ And it felt very appropriate.

So, I kind of can’t wait to share with the world, because the more we push and do crazier stunts and set-pieces, the more we have to check ourselves to make sure we earn that,” shared Lin.

Rapper Ludacris also spoke up about the upcoming film and the crew tracking it through space.

“I talk to so many people and everyone always says, ‘What more can you guys possibly do?'” the rapper-turned-actor told EW.

“And here’s your answer: We can go into damn outer space! We continue to not only surprise all the fans, but we continue to surprise ourselves, so I’m mind-blown just as much as all the people out there. I’m extremely excited. Whenever anybody thinks we can’t accomplish the impossible, we go and do it.”

Despite the new film’s excitement, fans are still mourning the late Paul Walker, who passed away in 2013. In a 2020 interview, Tyrese spoke out and said Walker’s family still supports the franchise.

F9 cast Photo: IMDb

“People will say Paul is not in it so why are you guys continuing? That’s exactly why we’re continuing cause we made the shift in my mind saying we have to do this for Paul. But the biggest decision came from us talking to Paul’s family and them giving us their blessing,” he said during an interview with Maxim.

“The last movie that Paul did was 7, and then to see Paul’s father, mother and brothers at the premiere of [The Fate of the Furious], it just sends the message that they’re fully supporting us every step of the way.”

