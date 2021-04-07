‘Pose’ drops new trailer for third and final season

The final season of 'Pose' will premiere May 2 on FX

Loading the player...

The third and final season of the groundbreaking show Pose will be a bittersweet one.

Read More: ‘Pose’ cast share tearful goodbyes as they wrap final day of filming

A trailer for the final season of Pose was released on Tuesday which depicts love, triumph, and tragedy in under two minutes. The last 7 episodes of the FX series are set to premiere Sunday, May 2.

The show which was critically acclaimed and won an Emmy for its star Billy Porter, detailed the lives of ballroom performers in New York City in the 80s.

(Credit: FX/screenshot)

“I used to take that mic in my hands and it used to make me feel alive,” Pray Tell, the character played by Porter says in the trailer.

“Your life matters,” Blanca, played by Mj Rodriguez, tells him. Pray Tell, who is HIV positive, is seen emptying pills into the palm of his hand.

“I knew this disease was going to eat me alive, but I’m not going out without a fight!” he vows.

The trailer is set against Aretha Franklin’s “A Deeper Love” as Pose’s central characters such as Dominique Jackson’s Elektra, Ryan Jamaal Swain’s Damon, Angel Bismark Curiel’s Angel, Dyllón Burnside’s Ricky, and Hailie Sahar’s Lulu contemplate their legacies and possibly leaving the ballroom behind.

The series fast-forwards to1994 where Blanca is working in the medical field. According to FX, “Ballroom feels like a distant memory for Blanca, who struggles to balance being a mother with being a present partner to her new love, and her latest role as a nurse’s aide,” per FX’s official logline.

“Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44, Pray Tell contends with unexpected health burdens. Elsewhere, the emergence of a vicious new upstart house forces the House of Evangelista members to contend with their legacy.”

Blanca, who is the heart and soul of Pose, reminds the others how far they’ve come.

“We rose from the bottom and we became stars,” Blanca says as images of Papi and Angel, along with the Pose crew sitting at a dinner table flash across the screen. “When we walk together, we make a statement.”

“I’m in,” Papi declares.

in another glimpse of the upcoming season, Indya Moore, who plays Angel, expresses her committment to authenticity.

“We are just gonna be ourselves and that’s it,” Angel says.

Dominique Jackson as Elektra Abundance Evangelista, in a scene from “Pose,” which just finished filming its final season. (Photo by Macall Polay/FX)

Pray Tell is shown again, this time saying he feels burned out from ballroom life and that it doesn’t feel the same anymore.

“The balls ain’t what they used to be. Cash prizes and tacky lipstick. There used to be this sense of urgency and community and then folks just started dying,” Pray Tell agonizes, as a clip is shown of him on a stretcher.

The sequence continues with Blanca comforting a crying Pray Tell, protests, and the others walking joyfully down a street together.

Blanca’s defiant words end the clip.

“I’m done running. From myself. From my destiny. I’m not running no more. Who’s with me?”

Pose made its debut on the airwaves in 2018 on FX to critical acclaim as it put a spotlight on the LGBTQ+ ballroom community. Co-created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals, Pose was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards during its inaugural season.

Porter won an Emmy for Lead Actor in 2019.

Last month, it was announced that Pose would be coming to an end.

Read More: Kanye West documentary coming to Netflix

“I’m filled with gratitude to our intrepid writers, cast, crew, and producers who worked tirelessly to make Pose come to life, humbled by our loyal audience, thankful to the ballroom community who trusted us to tell their story, overwhelmed by the critics who warmly embraced us, and forever indebted to Ryan Murphy, FX, and 20th Television for changing my life,” Canals said in a statement.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

