Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announce breakup: ‘Better as friends’

Rumors circulated in March that they'd split, but the couple denied it, saying they were "working through some things."

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have announced that they have officially ended their nearly four-year love affair.

The couple shared a statement exclusively with The Today Show, writing, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend last January’s 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner)

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” they continued. “We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Rumors circulated in March that Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, had called it quits, but they released a statement claiming they were still together but “working through some things.”

Just a month later, the two are going their separate ways.

They had been together since 2017 and got engaged in 2019.

The couple has several joint business ventures. At one point, they were part of a small group looking to buy the New York Mets baseball team.

In a 2018 interview with Willie Geist on a Sunday episode of Today, Lopez said the former Major League Baseball star’s ambition matched her own. “He’s brought something to my life that I’ve never had before, which is an unconditional support and love, kind of a matching of twin souls,” she said. “That’s a different thing for me — now I know what it’s like to be with me. He works as much as I do, he’s kind of as driven as I am.”

Earlier this year, they attended the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris together. Lopez was impeccably dressed in ivory as she performed at the ceremony at the Capitol Building.

The singer-actress has been in the Dominican Republic filming the movie, Shotgun Wedding, while Rodriguez resides in Miami.

