Eazy E’s daughter slams Ice Cube for not appearing in documentary on rapper

"Since then, when we tried to book him to do the interview, he's been ducking and dodging."" said the 29-year-old.

Loading the player...

Ebie Wright, daughter of the late rapper, Eric Wright, famously known as Eazy E has shared her frustration with Ice Cube for not taking part in a documentary in the life and death of his West Coast peer.

Read More: Ice Cube to meet with Biden to discuss ‘Contract with Black America’

During an interview with Too Fab, Wright claimed that although Ice Cube has said he would participate, he has not been easy to book. She revealed that the rapper’s son O’Shea Jackson Jr. spoke to his father on her behalf.

“You know, it really breaks my heart that he hasn’t spoken on this yet because I grew up with his sons, and I have a really good relationship with them,” Ebie said. “He actually told me that Ice Cube was willing,” he said. “He was gonna do whatever for me, and he was down. Since then, when we tried to book him to do the interview, he’s been ducking and dodging.”

Ice Cube in Atlanta. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Wright says she’s not sure why its been so difficult to pin Cube down.

“To be honest, I don’t know why Ice Cube wouldn’t talk about my dad with me,” she said. “I don’t know because again, he’s been on many platforms large and small, you know, talking about Eazy-E. So I really don’t know. I don’t have the answer. We’d have to ask him.”

Ice Cube and Eazy E, along with Dr. Dre, DJ Yella, MC Ren, and Arabian Prince, founded the landmark rap group N.W.A. and helped usher in a new subgenre of hip-hop popularized as gangsta rap. Eazy E and Ice Cube had a falling out, which resulted in Cube leaving the group and recording “No Vaseline,” heralded as one of the greatest diss records of all time.

Eazy E died at age 31 on March 26, 1995, from complications of AIDS, according to the Los Angeles Times. The obituary published at the time says the rapper passed in the intensive care unit of a Los Angeles hospital more than two hours after a collapsed lung brought on heart issues. He learned he had AIDS while in the hospital, where he had been since Feb. 24. of that same year.

Read More: BLM activist Alicia Garza says she ‘did not ever hear back’ from Ice Cube

There have been longstanding conspiracies surrounding the sudden, tragic death. Eazy E’s son Marquise Wright, who performs under the stage name Yung Eazy, shared an Instagram post in 2015 showing a 2003 interview with Suge Knight on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he discussed injecting a person with AIDS.

“I’ve been known my pops was killed. His death never added up 2 what ppl have always said maybe they think we’re idiots blind to the truth idk….but 4 u new fans, youngsters & ppl who just don’t know much notice in #StraightOuttaCompton Eazy did not get sick until after the studio incident with suge and look how he acknowledged & admits on this interview with #JimmyKimmel injecting ppl instead of shooting them is a new thing that’s done. the truth is out there its just blinded by the fact that Eric had alot of sex,” Yung Eazy wrote on Instagram.

N.W.A. takes a selfie at the 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Ebie Wright hopes the doc A Ruthless Scandal: No More Lies will help her uncover the truth about her father’s life and death. She says the Friday franchise star is one important voice missing from the project.

“This thing is going to be incredible,” she told Too Fab. “There’s so many people that are talking on this about my father and are in support of what I’m doing, and have been there for me. And just have a lot of great things to say about him, and not just even great things, but also just telling their story… what they know, what they’ve seen, their relationship with my father. How he paved the way for them, opened many doors for them.

“The only thing I will say honestly, is probably the only person that actually matters to this story I’m telling, who hasn’t talked on it so far, I’m just being completely honest … is Ice Cube,” she added.

Ebie Wright attends the PrettyLittleThing x Ashley Graham Event on September 24, 2018. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

According to a Kickstarter campaign relaunched in 2016, the documentary is “An under scrutiny look revealing the most personal and intimate moments of the life and death of Eric Wright, the days of Ruthless Records, and the scandalous aftermath of Eazy’s untimely demise.”

Ebie Wright is joined by her sister Erica Wright, Eazy E’s eldest daughter, as a producer, as well as music industry professional Tracy Jernigan, who is also Ebie’s mother.

However, so far the digital campaign has not reached its intended financial goal, raising just $1,520 of the $100,000 target.

Ebie, 29, recently shared a heartfelt message on the 26th anniversary of her father’s death.

“For most of my life March 26th has been the most painful day of the year for me . A day I always dread but I still try my hardest to smile for the world,” she wrote on Instagram. ” Being the daughter of a legend who was taken way too soon has been bittersweet … on one end there’s SO much to be proud of but unfortunately his fast and strange death and the immediate aftermath of his demise brought even MORE trauma that still effects me greatly ‘till this day (as if losing my young father wasn’t already traumatic enough, many other things were taken from me along with him). Everything that glitters isn’t gold.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

