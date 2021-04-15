Vanessa Bryant shares adorable photo of daughters in Kobe Lakers jerseys

"Lil’ Mambacitas 💜💛Bianka & Capri," Vanessa captioned her post.

Loading the player...

Vanessa Bryant shared some joy with her Instagram followers on Wednesday. In a fun post on her official Instagram page, Bryant revealed an adorable photo of her youngest daughters in the late Kobe Bryant‘s Lakers jerseys.

Read More: Natalia Bryant celebrates USC acceptance with mom Vanessa: ‘I got in!’

In the heartwarming post, Bryant’s youngest daughters Bianka Bella (4), and Capri Kobe (21 months) rocked Kobe’s iconic jerseys while playing outside. The older sister, Bianka, wore a black Lakers jersey with the number 8, while Capri wore the traditional gold and purple jersey with the number 24, both honoring the numbers the late Basketball legend wore during his monumental career with the Los Angeles NBA team.

Read More: Vanessa Bryant says Kobe, Gianna ‘motivate’ her, but pain is ‘unimaginable’

The post currently has over 1 million likes on the social media app. Bryant wrote in the caption of the picture, “Lil’ Mambacitas 💜💛Bianka & Capri.” Bryant frequently shares pictures of her adorable daughters and recently shared one of Capri that reminded her of her late husband. She wrote in the caption of a picture, “It’s the KOBE stare for me~Capri Kobe ❤️ Daddy and Gigi’s twin.”

As theGrio reported in March, Bryant was recently featured on the cover of People Magazine for their Women Changing the World issue. She opened up to the magazine about her connection with her daughters at the time. She explained, “My girls help me smile through the pain. They give me strength.”

“I guess the best way to describe it is that Kobe and Gigi motivate me to keep going,” she continued. “They inspire me to try harder and be better every day. Their love is unconditional and they motivate me in so many different ways.”

She also opened up about her eldest daughter, Natalia, to the magazine. She shared, “I’m extremely proud of Natalia…on top of her own grief, she has balanced her senior year of high school, applying to colleges, nurturing her sisters, and just recently signing her own modeling contract with IMG. She is a wonderful big sister and an incredible daughter.”

(Credit: Getty Images)

Read More: Vanessa Bryant wants the names of officers who shared Kobe crash photos to be released

As theGrio has frequently reported, Bryant has been sharing Natalia’s various college acceptance letters on social media. Natalia has reportedly been accepted into the University of Oregon, LMU, and USC so far. She also recently signed with IMG Models and shared that she was “beyond thrilled” to be joining the agency in an Instagram post.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

