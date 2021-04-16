Ohio man with assault rifle and ammo arrested at Times Square subway

The 18-year-old placed an unloaded rifle on the ground in plain view, according to the NYPD

Police in New York arrested an Ohio man who was in possession of a semi-automatic gun, ammo and gas mask at a Times Square subway station.

According to the NYPD, the as yet unidentified 18-year-old was taken into custody on Friday after being observed with an unloaded semi-automatic gun near the A/C/E line at the Times Square station around 3:30 p.m., News 4 reported. Officers came upon the individual as they were doing a routine check of the famed station.

The man placed the unloaded gun on the ground in plain view while charging his phone and was approached by two officers from the New York Police Department. He also had a loaded magazine clip and gun mask with him. Authorities further said the man claimed he was in legal possession of the high-powered firearm.

The man was questioned and then taken into custody at the Transit District 1 at Columbus Circle as law enforcement conducted an investigation into his motives to determine if any charges will be filed against him.

The discovery of an armed man in the New York subway comes amid a spate of mass shootings in recent weeks. There have been a staggering 147 mass shootings since the start of the year, according to data from the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive.

The latest one occurred on Thursday in Indianapolis when law enforcement officials stated that 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole of Indiana opened fire at a FedEx facility. Eight people were killed, including Hole, who apparently took his own life. Seven more were injured.

Senate Majority Chuck Schumer of New York called for a new assaults weapon ban and universal background checks.

“The Senate is going to debate and address the epidemic of gun violence in this country,” Schumer said in a House Floor speech on March 23.

“I’ve already committed to bringing universal background check legislation to the floor of the Senate,” he added.

Schumer also declared that the era of gridlock would be over when it came to addressing the epidemic of gun violence. He was adamant that there would be action through bills being put forth.

“Make no mistake, the Senate legislative graveyard is over,” said Schumer, adding later, “We will have the House bills on the floor for a vote.”

President Joe Biden has not yet commented on the potential tragedy that was averted at the Times Square station. However, he did extend his condolences to the victims of the latest mass shooting and said that there was more the country could do to prevent these incidents.

“Vice President Harris and I have been briefed on the mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. God bless the eight individuals we lost and their loved ones, and we pray for the wounded for their recovery,” he tweeted.

“We can, and must, do more to reduce gun violence and save lives.”

This is a developing story.

