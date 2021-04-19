NBA YoungBoy returns Wendy Williams shade with kindness: ‘She got a good soul’

"I can leave my kids millions of dollars to divide but can’t give them the time they truly deserve."

NBA YoungBoy is currently incarcerated following his arrest last month in Los Angeles by the FBI for an outstanding federal warrant related to a 2020 drug case.

It appears the Louisiana rapper, real name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, is making use of the time by reflecting on his personal life — specifically his children. YoungBoy is reportedly the father of seven children with another on the way via his girlfriend Jazlyn Michelle.

The hip-hop star penned a letter from jail in which he speaks about his relationship with his kids and also calls out Wendy Williams for talking about his arrest after a short police pursuit on March 22. YoungBoy’s mother was quick to clap back and drag Williams for commenting on her son’s legal drama. Now, the rapper has issued his own response.

“I can leave my kids millions of dollars to divide but can’t give them the time they truly deserve,” he wrote in the open letter, Hip Hop DX reports. “Nobody understand me they never did sh*t some times I don’t understand myself but that’s fine because I’m okay.”

YoungBoy continued, “I ain’t looking for you to feel sorry for me. I just ask for one thing- let me suffer in peace. Tell MS WENDY WILLIAM I say she got a good soul and she’s a beautiful women. I can see that threw all the bad comments thrown at her. Tell her count her blessings (STAY IN GOOD SPIRIT) Sincerely Kentrell.”

His letter is in response to Williams telling her viewers on the March 23rd episode that “he’s got to go to jail” for leading police on a “hot pursuit.”

She continued, “How do you do a hot pursuit? There are innocent people out here. You could’ve hurt innocent people in your hot pursuit and running through people’s backyards.”

Williams added, “Nobody wants that, bringing down the property values. And how is that you do what you do with seven kids at only 21 years old.”

Youngboy’s mother Sherhonda Gaulden defended her son in a since-deleted Instagram post. “F*ck Wendy Williams around here letting a half dead 90 year old white man suck her d*ck worried about my child stop tagging me in bullsh*t,” she wrote. Gaulden later posted, “And FYI y’all laughing at Wendy Williams say my child bring property value down she’s not talking just about my child she’s talking about blacks in General because no matter rapper doctor. Lawer if you’re colored that’s the term they use.”

Gaulden’s “90 year old white man” comment was referring to the romance rumors that Williams sparked in early March with CEO Mike Easterman after posting a photo on her Instagram account showing them getting cozy.

theGRIO previously reported, the pair were also spotted leaving the CORE Club in New York together last month, and Williams wasted no time gushing about their date night on social media.

“Mike & I are having fun!! I’m glad he’s a REAL gentleman,” she captioned the photo showing them wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19. “But @RandyJackson, @birdman & @MarioLopez have tried to block my collards, fried chicken, shrimps, yams, beans, soul roll, Mac & cheese, fish, rice, oxtail & my #carrotcake! We WILL discuss once I gather myself.”

Esterman won a game of “Date Wendy” on her talk show in February. During their virtual introduction, Williams told her viewers that he “works in real estate and home improvement.”

Williams went on the hunt for a new boyfriend by literally putting out an official casting call. As theGRIO previously reported, Fox producers sent an email to people in the industry ahead of Valentine’s Day saying, “Wendy Williams IS BACK ON THE MARKET! We are looking for fun men that can handle Wendy.”

