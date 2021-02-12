Wendy Williams is casting for a new boyfriend

The TV host sent is looking for a new man and she's found a unique way to do so

Wendy Williams is looking for love in a new way. According to Page Six, Williams is on the hunt for a new boyfriend by literally putting out an official casting call.

According to the report, Fox producers sent an email to people in the industry saying, “Wendy Williams IS BACK ON THE MARKET! We are looking for fun men that can handle Wendy.”

In the hopes of finding Williams a date for Valentine’s Day, the deadline for submitting to the casting call was yesterday.

Wendy Williams attends her being honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 17, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

The email reportedly features specific requirements when it comes to the type of men Williams is interested in dating. While they are “casting a WIDE net,” some important qualities for Wendy include a 40-65 age range, location in the United States, and reportedly, “not a schlub from the street.”

This casting call comes after William’s two Lifetime movies that aired last month. Covering her career trajectory and intense divorce, the documentary and biopic were ratings hits for Lifetime.

While promoting her films last month, Williams opened up about her ex-husband and his much-talked-about infidelity.

On SiriusXM’s, The Jess Cagle Show the TV host revealed, “We were married for almost 22 years. We were together for 25 years. I don’t regret the day of meeting him…I don’t regret putting up with him for all 25 years. And that has nothing to do with him having this baby or him having this side girl for almost 15 years of our marriage. I’ve known about her almost since the beginning.”

She further explained, “I’ve known that Kevin is a serial cheat. The first time I found out was while I was pregnant with our son on bedrest. During that time I gave birth to him, he was in the delivery room. You’ll see that play out in the movie.”

