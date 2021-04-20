Sherri Shepherd reveals 20-pound weight loss: ‘Believing in my worth’

Shepherd showed off her weight loss in a fun Instagram video.

In a joyous Instagram video, Sherri Shepherd revealed she had lost 20 pounds, writing in the post that it’s due to “mental self talk” and “believing in” her worth.

Shepherd rocked a blue ensemble and high-waisted jeans in clip from last weekend. Revealing her recent 20-pound weight loss, the former co-host of The View danced along to Bruno Mars‘ hit “Uptown Funk” while showing off the latest checkpoint in her health journey.

Sherri Shepherd rocked a blue ensemble and high-waisted jeans in the Instagram video from last weekend, in which she revealed her recent 20-pound weight loss. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for Backstage Creations)

She wrote in the IG caption: “I partnered up with @healthywage to get #healthy … my goal was 15lbs but I just hit 20lbs! It’s been a journal of mental self talk… believing in my worth…”

Shepherd also opened up about how her role as a mother shifted her perspective when it came to her health: “knowing my son Jeffrey needs his Momma healthy & whole and wanting to live a life filled w joy. I’ve shed tears because I relied on sugar & carbs (the bad ones), cookies & candy to get me through but In changing my lifestyle and my relationship to food, I love the way I feel.”

“Clear headed… more clarity, focused & walking in my purpose!” she continued. “Join me in taking control of your health – for more info on how to lose weight & win $$$ check out.”

As theGrio previously reported, Shepherd has type 2 diabetes and has used her diet to help improv her diagnosis. Opening up in an Instagram video in 2019, she told her fans that her sugar-free diet drastically changed her health, so much so that even her doctors were shocked with her numbers.

She explained at time: “Just got great news!!!! I am a type 2 diabetic [and] in 2016-2017 & 2018 my blood pressure was 142/80 & my A1C (which measures blood sugar for the past three months) was 6.6 and the doctor put me on #metformin … today my blood pressure is 117/78 & my A1C is 5.4 .”

“The doctor excitedly said ‘OHMYGOD what did you do? You’re not even prediabetic!'” she revealed. “I know these numbers are because I have been off #sugar since March 2018. When my son Jeffrey asked ‘Mommy if you die who’s going to be my bodyguard’ I knew I had to make lifestyle changes or I would die. I wanted to share this good news with you to say THANKYOU to each person who texted, posted and dm’d me encouragement throughout my road back to health.”

Shepherd also used the video to encourage other people who may struggle with their health, letting them know that there is a path to healing.

“You have people who love you and need you to be here,” she concluded. “Live for you! Live for them!”

