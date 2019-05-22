Sherri Shepherd took time out to deliver a praise report to her fans after she left her doctor’s office with the good news that her Type 2 Diabetes numbers had drastically improved.

“The doctor excitedly said ‘OHMYGOD what did you do?” Shepherd wrote in an Instagram video’s caption. “You’re not even prediabetic!’” PEOPLE reports.

“I feel so good I could scream. Just want to encourage you that this can be done. You have people who love you and need you to be here. Live for you! Live for them!”

Shepherd said last March 2018 she embarked on a journey of wellness with a sugar-free keto diet. Since the disease runs in her family, and she lost members of her family to diabetes, Shepherd said she decided to do something different.

“You can take this journey to health. Who are you living for? Who needs you here?” Shepherd said excitedly.

Shepherd said she not only improved her health for herself, but for her autistic son.

“When my son … asked ‘Mommy, if you die who’s going to be my bodyguard?’ I knew I had to make lifestyle changes or I would die.”

In the process of going on a keto diet, Shepherd said she also lost 30 lbs.

Well done, Sherri!