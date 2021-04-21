Black Hollywood reacts to guilty verdict in Chauvin trial

Oprah Winfrey, Kerry Washington and others took to social media to react in real time.

Loading the player...

After the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial came in Tuesday, response from Black Hollywood poured in on social media, with many celebrities speaking on justice, the life of George Floyd and the work that is still to come.

As theGrio reported, former Minneapolis Police officer Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection with Floyd’s death at his knee and reportedly “faces up to 12 and a half years on either second-degree unintentional murder or third-degree murder, according to sentencing guidelines.” Almost immediately after the verdict was announced, reactions began to flood Twitter, including from some of America’s biggest celebrities.

Social media reactions from celebrities were plentiful after the guilty verdict in former officer Derek Chauvin’s trial. Among those sharing their thoughts were (from left) media mogul Oprah Winfrey, actress Kerry Washington and singer Mariah Carey. (Photos by Getty Images for Global Citizen and Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Read More: Obamas call for action after Chauvin verdict: ‘ We cannot rest’

Sharing a Polaroid picture of Floyd, media mogul Oprah Winfrey took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the verdict.

She wrote in the caption: “Relieved—and emotional in ways I didn’t expect. I cried tears of joy as each verdict was read. I’m grateful to the witnesses and their testimonies. Grateful to Darnella Frazier. Grateful to every Juror for seeing and acknowledging what the world saw on that tape. Thank you God for real! #GeorgeFloyd.”

Actress Kerry Washington also used Instagram to react, posting a step-by-step image detailing how to continue fighting for structural change after the guilty verdict, including pushing for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to pass.

“A guilty #verdict,” Washington wrote. “But this fight for justice is not over. We have a lot of work to do. There is more fight ahead of us. But RIGHT NOW please take CARE of yourself. And let’s take care of each other. Prayers and love to the family of #GeorgeFloyd.”

Some celebrities took to Twitter to react, including Grammy Award winner Mariah Carey. The “Fantasy” singer reacted in real time, tweeting “Hallelujah!!!!!!!!” as the verdict came in. She also, like many celebrities, hinted that a guilty verdict is just the start of a movement, writing, “A beginning.. a small grain of hope for our future.”

Hallelujah!!!!!!!! — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 20, 2021

Comic actress Yvette Nicole Brown also used Twitter to have their say. “And this isn’t even a celebration,” she wrote. “#GeorgeFloyd was still murdered before our eyes. He’s gone. His family will never be made whole. And how many #DerekChauvin’s are there in the world & on the police force. There’s more than ONE bad apple. But this enough for this moment.”

And this isn’t even a celebration. #GeorgeFloyd was still murdered before our eyes. He’s gone. His family will never be made whole.



And how many #DerekChauvin’s are there in the world & on the police force. There’s more than ONE bad apple.



But this enough for this moment. ❤️ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) April 20, 2021

Sharing similar sentiments, The View veteran Whoopi Goldberg wrote in a tweet: “Guilty Guilty Guilty… No one wins.. George Floyd is still gone..and finally someone was responsible… Derek Chauvin.”

Guilty Guilty Guilty… No one wins.. George Floyd is still gone..and finally someone was responsible… Derek Chauvin — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) April 20, 2021

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

